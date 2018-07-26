Connexion
Valeo : Invest Securities ups recommendation

26/07/2018 | 11:17
Invest Securities ups its recommendation from 'neutral' to 'buy' on Valeo, in light of a +23% potential compared to its target price, stable at 58 euros, whilst the share has plummeted -25% since the beginning of 2018.

The analyst underlines that the half-yearly reporting is marked by the confirmation of a rally in organic growth for the second quarter and an operating margin under pressure from raw material costs, albeit well defended.

For the second half-year, Valeo remains conservative in view of the unstable global context for the automobile industry. The 2018 guidance given is very close to our estimates, both in terms of revenue growth and in terms of a potential slight decline in operating margins, it continues.

Copyright (c) 2018 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
Les informations et analyses diffusées par Cercle Finance ne constituent qu'une aide à la décision pour les investisseurs. La responsabilité de Cercle Finance ne peut être retenue directement ou indirectement suite à l'utilisation des informations et analyses par les lecteurs. Il est recommandé à toute personne non avertie de consulter un conseiller professionnel avant tout investissement. Ces informations indicatives ne constituent en aucune manière une incitation à vendre ou une sollicitation à acheter.
