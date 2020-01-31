Stratégie du fonds géré par FOURPOINTS INVESTMENT MANAGERS Le F.C.P. Valeur Intrinsèque vise à obtenir une performance nette annuelle supérieure à 7%, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans par le biais de la gestion discrétionnaire d'un portefeuille principalement investi en actions internationales. Le F.C.P. Valeur Intrinsèque ne comporte aucune garantie de performance.

Performances du fonds : Valeur Intrinsèque P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -2.17% -2.22% -0.53% +4.61% -8.57% -15.2% +122.48% Catégorie 2.05% -0.53% 5.73% 12.71% 14.21% 20.9% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Valeur Intrinsèque I -2.02% -12.61% 25M EUR 0.15% Valeur Intrinsèque P -2.17% -15.20% 31M EUR 1.15%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.