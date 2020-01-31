Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Valeur Intrinsèque P       FR0000979221

VALEUR INTRINSÈQUE P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 24/02
2224.77 EUR   -2.60%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par FOURPOINTS INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Le F.C.P. Valeur Intrinsèque vise à obtenir une performance nette annuelle supérieure à 7%, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans par le biais de la gestion discrétionnaire d'un portefeuille principalement investi en actions internationales. Le F.C.P. Valeur Intrinsèque ne comporte aucune garantie de performance.
Performances du fonds : Valeur Intrinsèque P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.17% -2.22% -0.53% +4.61% -8.57% -15.2% +122.48%
Catégorie 2.05% -0.53% 5.73% 12.71% 14.21% 20.9% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Valeur Intrinsèque I-2.02%-12.61%25M EUR0.15%
Valeur Intrinsèque P-2.17%-15.20%31M EUR1.15%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions International Flex-Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAM Opportunistic Equity R2.40%10.99%NC0 M EUR
Acacia Premium FI-1.01%7.80%NC0 M EUR
Acadian Glbl Mgd Vol Eq UCITS G EUR Acc2.84%0.00%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global -EUR-I-6.77%32.56%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global -EUR-K--0.74%0.00%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global -EUR-V-6.92%35.88%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P6.67%31.07%NC0 M EUR
Agipi Grandes Tendances C/D2.82%31.43%NC244 M EUR
Aktia Osakesalkku A0.15%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Aktia Osakesalkku B0.15%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Fourpoints Investment Managers
Date de création 06-06-2001

Gérant Depuis
David Pastel 06-06-2001
Damien Audoyer 01-01-2010
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-06-2001
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Flex-Cap.
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 31 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.89%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -15.2%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group