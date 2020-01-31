|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par FOURPOINTS INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Le F.C.P. Valeur Intrinsèque vise à obtenir une performance nette annuelle supérieure à 7%, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans par le biais de la gestion discrétionnaire d'un portefeuille principalement investi en actions internationales. Le F.C.P. Valeur Intrinsèque ne comporte aucune garantie de performance.
|
|Performances du fonds : Valeur Intrinsèque P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-2.17%
|-2.22%
|-0.53%
|+4.61%
|-8.57%
|-15.2%
|+122.48%
|Catégorie
|
2.05%
|
-0.53%
|
5.73%
|
12.71%
|
14.21%
|
20.9%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions International Flex-Cap.
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-06-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions International Flex-Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|31 M EUR au 31-01-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.89%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-15.2%