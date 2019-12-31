Connexion
Varenne Valeur A-EUR       FR0007080155

VARENNE VALEUR A-EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/01
328.66 EUR   +0.20%
Stratégie du fonds géré par VARENNE CAPITAL PARTNERS
L'objectif de gestion est de rechercher un rendement supérieur au CNO-TEC 5 au moyen d'une gestion discrétionnaire.
Performances du fonds : Varenne Valeur A-EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.61% +2.43% +4.91% +2.62% +9.08% +13.09% +228.66%
Catégorie 0.64% 2.16% 4.96% 4.31% 12.1% 10.22% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Varenne Valeur A-CHF2.10%9.84%NC1M CHF1.79%
Varenne Valeur I-EUR1.63%15.28%98M EUR1.1%
Varenne Valeur A-USD2.69%14.67%1M USD1.79%
Varenne Valeur I-USD2.71%0.00%NC2M USD1.1%
Varenne Valeur P-EUR1.62%0.00%NC48M EUR1.2%
Varenne Valeur U-EUR1.60%0.00%NC0M EUR1.95%
Varenne Valeur IT1.61%0.00%NC0M EUR1.79%
Varenne Valeur A-EUR1.61%13.09%612M EUR1.79%
Gestion
Société de gestion Varenne Capital Partners
Date de création 31-01-2003

Gérant Depuis
Giuseppe Perrone 31-01-2003
Marco Sormani 31-01-2003
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-01-2003
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Europe
Actifs nets de la part 612 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes RSM Paris
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.8%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.75
Performance moyenne 3 ans 13.09%
