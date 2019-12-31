|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par VARENNE CAPITAL PARTNERS
L'objectif de gestion est de rechercher un rendement supérieur au CNO-TEC 5 au moyen d'une gestion discrétionnaire.
|Performances du fonds : Varenne Valeur A-EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.61%
|+2.43%
|+4.91%
|+2.62%
|+9.08%
|+13.09%
|+228.66%
|Catégorie
0.64%
2.16%
4.96%
4.31%
12.1%
10.22%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-01-2003
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Actifs nets de la part
|612 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|RSM Paris
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.8%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.75
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|13.09%