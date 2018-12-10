Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 10th December 2018

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 3rd DECEMBER 2018 to 7th DECEMBER 2018

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 3rd December 2018 506 7.7 3 896 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 4th December 2018 445 7.8 3 467 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 5th December 2018 750 7.8 5 850 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 6th December 2018 686 7.8 5 392 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 7th December 2018 700 7.5 5 250 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris Total 3 087 - 23 855 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

