Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Velcan Holdings    ALVEL   FR0010245803

VELCAN HOLDINGS (ALVEL)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:01

Luxembourg, 10th December 2018

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 3rd DECEMBER 2018 to 7th DECEMBER 2018

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
3rd December 2018 506 7.7 3 896 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
4th December 2018 445 7.8 3 467 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
5th December 2018 750 7.8 5 850 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
6th December 2018 686 7.8 5 392 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
7th December 2018 700 7.5 5 250 cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
Total 3 087 - 23 855 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Velcan SA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VELCAN HOLDINGS
12:01VELCAN HOLDINGS : Share buyback program - weekly statement
GL
30/10VELCAN HOLDINGS : Resultats semestriels
GL
28/09VELCAN HOLDINGS : Publication des comptes semestriels le 30 octobre 2018
GL
24/09VELCAN : les autorisations de deux projets indiens prolongées
CF
24/09VELCAN : Extension de l'autorisation techno-economique des projets heo and tato..
GL
13/09VELCAN : Programme de rachat d'actions
GL
03/07VELCAN : cessions des parts dans le projet Redelong
CF
02/07VELCAN : Cession du projet hydroélectrique redelong en indonésie
GL
28/06VELCAN : rachat et annulation d'actions
CF
27/06VELCAN : Achèvement du programme de rachat d'actions lancé le 22 février 2018 et..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VELCAN HOLDINGS
Plus de recommandations
Graphique VELCAN HOLDINGS
Durée : Période :
Velcan Holdings : Graphique analyse technique Velcan Holdings | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VELCAN HOLDINGS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,5 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 147%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Luc Rivoire Managing Director & Director
Antoine Decitre Managing Director & Director
Philippe Pedrini Chairman
Didier Schonberger Director
Véronique Wauthier Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VELCAN HOLDINGS-23.86%54
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.1.37%9 098
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA38.47%7 448
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD25.34%6 363
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%3 897
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 843
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
275 650 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.