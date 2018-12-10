Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 10th December 2018
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 3rd DECEMBER 2018 to 7th DECEMBER 2018
Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
| Trading date
| Number of shares purchased
| Weighted average price (Eur)
| Amount of purchases (Eur)
| Purpose
| Market
| 3rd December 2018
| 506
| 7.7
| 3 896
| cancellation
| Euronext Growth Paris
| 4th December 2018
| 445
| 7.8
| 3 467
| cancellation
| Euronext Growth Paris
| 5th December 2018
| 750
| 7.8
| 5 850
| cancellation
| Euronext Growth Paris
| 6th December 2018
| 686
| 7.8
| 5 392
| cancellation
| Euronext Growth Paris
| 7th December 2018
| 700
| 7.5
| 5 250
| cancellation
| Euronext Growth Paris
| Total
| 3 087
| -
| 23 855
| -
| -
Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website
