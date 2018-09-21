VIEL & Cie : Mise à disposition du rapport semestriel 2018

Paris, le 21 septembre 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

VIEL & Cie annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.viel.com, dans la rubrique « Information réglementée ».

Contacts :

VIEL & Cie



Virginie de Vichet



Directeur de la Communication



T : + 331 56 43 70 20

