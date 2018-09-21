Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Viel & Cie    VIL   FR0000050049

VIEL & CIE (VIL)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

VIEL & Cie : Mise à disposition du rapport semestriel 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
21/09/2018 | 18:31

Paris, le 21 septembre 2018                                                           

 

 

 

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

 

 

 

VIEL & Cie annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

 Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.viel.com, dans la rubrique « Information réglementée ».

 

 

 

Contacts :


VIEL & Cie

Virginie de Vichet

Directeur de la Communication

T : + 331 56 43 70 20 		 

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VIEL ET COMPAGNIE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VIEL & CIE
18:31VIEL & CIE : Mise à disposition du rapport semestriel 2018
GL
12/09VIEL & CIE : Résultats du 1er semestre 2018
PU
12/09VIEL & CIE : hausse de 17% du résultat net au 1er semestre
CF
12/09VIEL& CIE : Résultats du 1er semestre 2018 : Croissance du chiffre d'affaires co..
GL
12/09VIEL & CIE : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
07/09VIEL ET COMPAGNIE SA : publication des résultats semestriels
01/08VIEL & CIE : hausse de 2,8% des revenus au premier semestre
AO
01/08VIEL & CIE : hausse de 2,8% du CA au 1er semestre
CF
01/08VIEL & CIE : Chiffre d'affaires consolidé du 1er semestre 2018 à 410,8 millions..
GL
01/08VIEL & CIE : Chiffre d'affaires 2è trimestre
CO
Plus d'actualités
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Résultat net 2018 -
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 3,71%
PER 2018 12,71
PER 2019 12,29
Capi. / CA 2018 0
Capi. / CA 2019 0
Capitalisation 403 M
Graphique VIEL & CIE
Durée : Période :
Viel & Cie : Graphique analyse technique Viel & Cie | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VIEL & CIE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -100%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrick Combes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Nini Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christian Baillet Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean-Marie Descarpentries Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominique Langlois Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VIEL & CIE-3.70%475
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.-19.98%18 778
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY-35.79%8 463
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.-32.92%8 349
CHANGJIANG SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 090
GUOYUAN SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 395
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
264 179 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.