Cameroon : Yaoundé's projects still ongoing

29 April 2020 - Projects update and handover - Cameroon
In Yaoundé, Omexom Cameroon's 30 employees working on public lighting and traffic signal maintenance projects (VINCI Energies) are currently active.
The company has implemented protection measures related to COVID-19 : employees are asked to come directly to the site, without going through the base, distribution of masks and hydroalcoholic gel are organized, the temperature of the staff is taken regularly, and the number of passengers in the cars is limited.
