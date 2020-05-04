Connexion
VINCI (DG) FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport
Synthèse 
Toute l'actualité

Cameroon : Yaoundé's projects still ongoing

04/05/2020 | 10:50
Cameroon : Yaoundé's projects still ongoing

29 April 2020 - Projects update and handover - Cameroon

In Yaoundé, Omexom Cameroon's 30 employees working on public lighting and traffic signal maintenance projects (VINCI Energies) are currently active.

The company has implemented protection measures related to COVID-19 : employees are asked to come directly to the site, without going through the base, distribution of masks and hydroalcoholic gel are organized, the temperature of the staff is taken regularly, and the number of passengers in the cars is limited.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 29 avril 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le04 mai 2020 08:48:59 UTC.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 47 605 M
EBIT 2019 5 607 M
Résultat net 2019 3 300 M
Dette 2019 21 678 M
Rendement 2019 3,94%
PER 2019 12,8x
PER 2020 19,4x
VE / CA2019 1,32x
VE / CA2020 1,47x
Capitalisation 41 252 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 85,17  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,70  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -38,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Independent Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI-24.55%45 382
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.16%31 142
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.27%19 429
FERROVIAL-0.52%18 359
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED1.03%18 209
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.16%16 620
