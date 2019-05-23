Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Survey: the mobility divide in the French regions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
23/05/2019 | 15:55

23 May 2019 - Projects update and handover - France

In a survey for VINCI Autoroutes of disparities in mobility in the French regions, based on a sample of 4,000 French people, Ipsos analysed their habits, difficulties and expectations as regards their day-to-day travel arrangements.

The results reveal a France of great contrasts, of considerable regional, social and economic disparities, and notably show that 75% of the working population use their car to get to work. At an event moderated by Cécile Maisonneuve, president of the City Factory, Brice Teinturier, chief operating officer of Ipsos, and Jacques Lévy, professor of geography and town planning at the University of Reims and the École Polytechnique Fédérale in Lausanne, gave an audience of elected and institutional representatives a preview of the survey results. They were then made available to all the national and local decision-makers involved.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 23 mai 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le23 mai 2019 13:54:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI
15:56ÉTUDE  :  les Français et les fractures de la mobilité dans les territoires
PU
15:55SURVEY : the mobility divide in the French regions
PU
15:13VINCI : contrat pour élargir l'A10 en Touraine
CF
21/05VINCI : débute des travaux pour le Grand Paris Express
CF
21/05VINCI : Le tunnelier Amandine en action sur le Grand Paris Express
PU
21/05VINCI : TBM Amandine at work for the Grand Paris Express
PU
20/05Aéroport de Toulouse-Les collectivités locales saisissent la justice
RE
20/05VINCI : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres - Période du 22 Avril a..
GL
20/05Abertis pourrait sortir de l'A65, Eiffage intéressé
RE
17/05BOURSE DE PARIS : La Chine durcit le ton
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 46 084 M
EBIT 2019 5 433 M
Résultat net 2019 3 241 M
Dette 2019 18 727 M
Rendement 2019 3,24%
PER 2019 15,44
PER 2020 14,15
VE / CA 2019 1,57x
VE / CA 2020 1,48x
Capitalisation 53 535 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,9 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI24.16%59 678
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.86%33 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.64%29 496
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.80%22 564
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-6.87%20 615
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-11.87%18 388
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par