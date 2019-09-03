Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

VINCI : Autoroutes supports the development of electric mobility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 15:43

3 September 2019 - Sustainable development - France

VINCI Autoroutes is installing charging stations on its network to help make medium- and long-distances motorway journeys more convenient.

At end-2018, it had 126 stations in the main rest areas throughout its network. It recently added the first high-power stations from Ionity, which charge vehicles in under 20 minutes, in four other rest areas. In total, there will be more than 300 high-power charging points on the VINCI Autoroutes network by end-2020. In June 2017, VINCI Autoroutes also teamed up with VINCI Energies to set up Easy Charge, a company that helps electric charging station operators roll out their systems alongside roads and motorways.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 03 septembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le03 septembre 2019 13:42:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI
15:43VINCI : Autoroutes accompagne le développement de la mobilité électrique
PU
15:43VINCI : Autoroutes supports the development of electric mobility
PU
02/09VINCI : émission d'actions réservées aux salariés
CF
30/08VINCI : Emission d'actions nouvelles de VINCI réservée aux salariés du Groupe en..
GL
29/08VINCI : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres - Période du 19 Août au..
GL
29/08EIFFAGE : dévoile un premier semestre en progression, le titre en profite
AO
29/08Dans la Concession, tout est bon
29/08EIFFAGE : bien orienté après ses résultats semestriels
CF
29/08EIFFAGE : Oddo reste à l'achat après les résultats
CF
28/08Eiffage, solide dans les chantiers, voit bondir son bénéfice semestriel
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 46 549 M
EBIT 2019 5 562 M
Résultat net 2019 3 293 M
Dette 2019 20 832 M
Rendement 2019 2,96%
PER 2019 17,1x
PER 2020 15,5x
VE / CA2019 1,65x
VE / CA2020 1,53x
Capitalisation 56 128 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,77  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 99,84  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI38.63%61 551
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 546
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.60%25 893
FERROVIAL48.35%21 132
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.69%20 206
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.02%18 661
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par