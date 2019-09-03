VINCI : Autoroutes supports the development of electric mobility

3 September 2019 - Sustainable development - France
VINCI Autoroutes is installing charging stations on its network to help make medium- and long-distances motorway journeys more convenient.
At end-2018, it had 126 stations in the main rest areas throughout its network. It recently added the first high-power stations from Ionity, which charge vehicles in under 20 minutes, in four other rest areas. In total, there will be more than 300 high-power charging points on the VINCI Autoroutes network by end-2020. In June 2017, VINCI Autoroutes also teamed up with VINCI Energies to set up Easy Charge, a company that helps electric charging station operators roll out their systems alongside roads and motorways.
