Vinci : Construction Progress of Abdelmoumen's Pumped Energy Transfer Station

7 June 2019 - Projects update and handover - Morocco
At the pumped storage power station worksite at Abdelmoumen, in Morocco, VINCI Construction Terrassement recently completed the first million cu. metres of earthworks out of the 6 million cu. metres planned.
Three hundred employees from the VINCI Construction subsidiary are deployed there, engaged in the creation of two reservoirs, excavation works for the underground powerhouse and the installation of the penstock pipe. Meanwhile, a joint venture headed by VINCI Construction Grands Projets is proceeding with the construction of the shaft of the powerhouse. Begun in 2018, the works are being undertaken on behalf of Morocco's energy and drinking water authority (ONEE).
