Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Vinci : Construction Progress of Abdelmoumen's Pumped Energy Transfer Station

07/06/2019 | 15:26

7 June 2019 - Projects update and handover - Morocco

At the pumped storage power station worksite at Abdelmoumen, in Morocco, VINCI Construction Terrassement recently completed the first million cu. metres of earthworks out of the 6 million cu. metres planned.

Three hundred employees from the VINCI Construction subsidiary are deployed there, engaged in the creation of two reservoirs, excavation works for the underground powerhouse and the installation of the penstock pipe. Meanwhile, a joint venture headed by VINCI Construction Grands Projets is proceeding with the construction of the shaft of the powerhouse. Begun in 2018, the works are being undertaken on behalf of Morocco's energy and drinking water authority (ONEE).

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 07 juin 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le07 juin 2019 13:25:04 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2019 46 177 M
EBIT 2019 5 449 M
Résultat net 2019 3 241 M
Dette 2019 19 084 M
Rendement 2019 3,25%
PER 2019 15,38
PER 2020 14,07
VE / CA 2019 1,57x
VE / CA 2020 1,48x
Capitalisation 53 514 M
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,3 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,1%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI24.02%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.53%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.45%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.24%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.73%20 495
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-13.71%18 237
