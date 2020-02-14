Vinci : Fifteen years as concessionaire of the network's Alpine airports

14 February 2020 - Events - France

As the winter season got under way, VINCI Airports (VINCI Concessions) celebrated 15 years as holder of the concession for Grenoble Alpes Isère and Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc airports.

The former has specialised in the skiing market and has built up its connectivity, with 19 destinations now served by regular flights as compared with one in 2004. The latter has become a gateway into the Alps, welcoming over 200,000 passengers each season. Meanwhile their operational performance and the customer experience have been vastly improved thanks to the renovation of the main terminal, a redesigned customer pathway and the introduction of new services. These airports make it possible to create 750 seasonal jobs each winter and to support 3,000 jobs, contributing to the local economy and the development of tourism in the Auvergne - Rhône-Alpes region.