Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vinci : First project for Terre Armée India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 16:40

8 August 2019 - Projects update and handover - Bangladesh

Terre Armée in India (Soletanche Freyssinet / VINCI Construction) has designed and supplied MSE (mechanically stabilized earth) retaining walls for the installation of a flyover, to take the place of traffic lights, on the extremely busy Dacca-Chittagong motorway.

The walls (maximum height: 10 m) were made from TerraClass® panels using the GeoMega® system with high-adherence GeoStrap 5® geosynthetic reinforcement strips.

The project, the first to be secured by Terre Armée in Bangladesh, began in January 2018 and was completed in May 2019.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 08 août 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le08 août 2019 14:39:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI
16:42VINCI : Baptême du dernier tunnelier du prolongement de la ligne 14 du métro par..
PU
16:41VINCI : Premier projet pour Terre Armée India
PU
16:40VINCI : First project for Terre Armée India
PU
06/08VINCI : Morgan Stanley remonte sa cible
CF
06/08VINCI : bien orienté avec des propos de broker
CF
05/08VINCI : Bank of America Merrill Lynch relève son objectif
CF
05/08VINCI : Construction livre le Pont de l'Atlantique au Panama
PU
05/08VINCI : inauguration du Pont de l'Atlantique au Panama
CF
05/08VINCI : VINCI Construction livre le Pont de l'Atlantique au Panama
GL
02/08AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Altice, Amundi, EDF, Korian, Nexans, Société Générale..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 46 458 M
EBIT 2019 5 572 M
Résultat net 2019 3 288 M
Dette 2019 20 746 M
Rendement 2019 3,23%
PER 2019 15,6x
PER 2020 14,2x
VE / CA2019 1,55x
VE / CA2020 1,44x
Capitalisation 51 399 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,29  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 91,40  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,63%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI26.91%57 719
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.93%33 002
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.18%26 843
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.64%20 465
FERROVIAL38.97%20 271
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-16.17%18 190
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par