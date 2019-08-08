Vinci : First project for Terre Armée India

8 August 2019 - Projects update and handover - Bangladesh
Terre Armée in India (Soletanche Freyssinet / VINCI Construction) has designed and supplied MSE (mechanically stabilized earth) retaining walls for the installation of a flyover, to take the place of traffic lights, on the extremely busy Dacca-Chittagong motorway.
The walls (maximum height: 10 m) were made from TerraClass® panels using the GeoMega® system with high-adherence GeoStrap 5® geosynthetic reinforcement strips.
The project, the first to be secured by Terre Armée in Bangladesh, began in January 2018 and was completed in May 2019.
