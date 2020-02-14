Vinci : In pictures

14 February 2020 - Sustainable development - France

VINCI Construction Maritime et Fluvial (VINCI Construction France) is undertaking renovation works in the port of Banyuls-sur-Mer (south-west France), in order to protect it from bad weather and to preserve local underwater biodiversity.

Given the proximity of the 650 hectares of the Cerbère-Banyuls marine nature reserve, this requires the installation of specific structures. These notably include a sort of vertical pierhead, beneath the lighthouse, which traps the rocks in a way that prevents the destruction of the Neptune grass meadows, essential for the feeding and reproduction of fish. Handover is scheduled for summer 2020.