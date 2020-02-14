Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 14/02 14:58:31
105.5 EUR   +0.48%
13:26VINCI : Fifteen years as concessionaire of the network's Alpine airports
PU
13:26VINCI : In pictures
PU
13:22VINCI : Quinze ans de concession des aéroports alpins du réseau
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vinci : In pictures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
14/02/2020 | 13:26

14 February 2020 - Sustainable development - France

VINCI Construction Maritime et Fluvial (VINCI Construction France) is undertaking renovation works in the port of Banyuls-sur-Mer (south-west France), in order to protect it from bad weather and to preserve local underwater biodiversity.

Given the proximity of the 650 hectares of the Cerbère-Banyuls marine nature reserve, this requires the installation of specific structures. These notably include a sort of vertical pierhead, beneath the lighthouse, which traps the rocks in a way that prevents the destruction of the Neptune grass meadows, essential for the feeding and reproduction of fish. Handover is scheduled for summer 2020.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 14 février 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le14 février 2020 12:26:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI
13:26VINCI : Fifteen years as concessionaire of the network's Alpine airports
PU
13:26VINCI : In pictures
PU
13:22VINCI : Quinze ans de concession des aéroports alpins du réseau
PU
11/02VINCI : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres Période du 03 Février a..
GL
07/02VINCI : Publication des comptes consolidés certifiés au 31 décembre 2019
GL
07/02VINCI : Immobilier signe la VEFA d'un hôtel 4* à Lyon
AO
07/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : L'Oréal, Engie, Airbus, EssilorLuxottica, Orange, Cré..
07/02EIFFAGE : et VINCI remportent un contrat du Grand Paris Express
AO
07/02BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris se stabilise en attendant l'emploi américain
AW
07/02BOURSE DE PARIS : On a perdu le bouton pause
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2020 49 565 M
EBIT 2020 6 002 M
Résultat net 2020 3 563 M
Dette 2020 20 410 M
Rendement 2020 3,21%
PER 2020 16,6x
PER 2021 15,4x
VE / CA2020 1,59x
VE / CA2021 1,51x
Capitalisation 58 286 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 107,90  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 105,00  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,76%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI6.06%63 251
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.74%32 551
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%25 445
FERROVIAL9.34%23 702
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-11.11%17 888
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-10.26%17 267
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group