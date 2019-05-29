Vinci : Qatar's first metro line commissioned

29 May 2019 - Events - Qatar

The 'red south' metro line in Doha, designed and built by VINCI Construction Grands Projets via its local subsidiary QDVC, has just opened to the public.

The 13.8 kilometre line connects the Doha airport with the Msheireb district, the historic centre of the capital. The line is part of a large development programme in Qatar, where public transport has until now been confined to the bus network. Up to 3,000 people worked for five years on the project, which also included design and construction of five underground stations, 32 cross passages and five emergency evacuation shafts.