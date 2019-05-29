Connexion
Vinci : Qatar's first metro line commissioned

0
29/05/2019 | 15:39

29 May 2019 - Events - Qatar

The 'red south' metro line in Doha, designed and built by VINCI Construction Grands Projets via its local subsidiary QDVC, has just opened to the public.

The 13.8 kilometre line connects the Doha airport with the Msheireb district, the historic centre of the capital. The line is part of a large development programme in Qatar, where public transport has until now been confined to the bus network. Up to 3,000 people worked for five years on the project, which also included design and construction of five underground stations, 32 cross passages and five emergency evacuation shafts.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 29 mai 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le29 mai 2019 13:39:00 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2019 46 084 M
EBIT 2019 5 433 M
Résultat net 2019 3 241 M
Dette 2019 18 727 M
Rendement 2019 3,24%
PER 2019 15,47
PER 2020 14,18
VE / CA 2019 1,57x
VE / CA 2020 1,48x
Capitalisation 53 791 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,9 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI24.41%60 074
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.75%34 006
LARSEN & TOUBRO9.53%31 651
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.97%22 812
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.01%20 534
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-11.87%18 281
