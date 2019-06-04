Connexion
VINCI (DG)

VINCI

(DG)
04/06 17:35:03
89.24 EUR   +0.34%
16:57VINCI : a rénové un quai à Douarnenez
CF
16:11VINCI : Rénovation d'un quai dans le port de Douarnenez
PU
16:10VINCI : Renovation of a quay in the port of Douarnenez
PU
Vinci : Renovation of a quay in the port of Douarnenez

0
04/06/2019 | 16:10

4 June 2019 - Projects update and handover - France

In the port of Douarnenez (Brittany), Eurovia's Quimper office has just finished renovating a quay dedicated to pleasure craft and the maritime festivals which, each year, attract some 800 yachts and tens of thousands of visitors.

In addition to paving work, network works and laying asphalt, the teams have installed a roadway and a concrete esplanade.The areas surrounding the worksite and the port setting have been preserved, and the phasing of the operations meant access to local shops could be maintained.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 04 juin 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le04 juin 2019 14:09:04 UTC.

