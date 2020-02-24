Connexion
VINCI

(DG)
24/02 17:35:14
100.6 EUR   -4.60%
18:48VINCI : annonce un contrat en Ouganda
CF
18:27VINCI : Réhabilitation d'une voie ferrée en Ouganda
PU
18:27VINCI : Restoring a disused railway track
PU
Vinci : Restoring a disused railway track

24/02/2020 | 18:27

24 February 2020 - New contracts - Uganda

As part of a consortium with Sogea-Satom (VINCI Construction International Network), ETF (Eurovia) recently signed a contract to restore 375 km of railway track linking the cities of Tororo and Gulu in Uganda.

This unique railway, built from 1910 to 1930 and currently disused, is the focus of a major project launched by the government of the Republic of Uganda with support from EU funds.
The route will connect the country's northern regions around Gulu to the main Kampala-Mombasa (Kenya) line, in a project that aims to develop railway freight transport and therefore boost socio-economic growth in the north of the country.
ETF plans to mostly use local labour to complete the project, which is expected to last 36 months and will also involve restoring drainage facilities and resuming or upgrading other structures along the line, such as by installing service lines at stations in Mbale, Soroti and Lira.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 24 février 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le24 février 2020 17:26:01 UTC.

