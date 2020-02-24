Vinci : Restoring a disused railway track

24 February 2020 - New contracts - Uganda

As part of a consortium with Sogea-Satom (VINCI Construction International Network), ETF (Eurovia) recently signed a contract to restore 375 km of railway track linking the cities of Tororo and Gulu in Uganda.

This unique railway, built from 1910 to 1930 and currently disused, is the focus of a major project launched by the government of the Republic of Uganda with support from EU funds.

The route will connect the country's northern regions around Gulu to the main Kampala-Mombasa (Kenya) line, in a project that aims to develop railway freight transport and therefore boost socio-economic growth in the north of the country.

ETF plans to mostly use local labour to complete the project, which is expected to last 36 months and will also involve restoring drainage facilities and resuming or upgrading other structures along the line, such as by installing service lines at stations in Mbale, Soroti and Lira.