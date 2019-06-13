Vinci : Supplying components for a wind farm project

13 June 2019 - Projects update and handover - South Africa

At Somerset East in South Africa, Sogea‑Satom (VINCI Construction International Network) is working on a wind farm project in partnership with Stefanutti Stocks, a local construction company.

The wind farm, which will have a capacity of 141 MW, is one of 24 renewable energy projects launched by the South African government in 2018. The teams will provide all of the components needed for 799 20‑metre long concrete segments, which will be used to build 47 wind turbine towers, each 100 metres high.

The work will be completed in 32 weeks.