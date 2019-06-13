Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 13/06 17:22:32
89.6 EUR   -0.62%
16:56VINCI : fournit des composants pour un projet éolien
CF
16:30VINCI : Fourniture de composants pour un projet éolien
PU
16:29VINCI : Supplying components for a wind farm project
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vinci : Supplying components for a wind farm project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
13/06/2019 | 16:29

13 June 2019 - Projects update and handover - South Africa

At Somerset East in South Africa, Sogea‑Satom (VINCI Construction International Network) is working on a wind farm project in partnership with Stefanutti Stocks, a local construction company.

The wind farm, which will have a capacity of 141 MW, is one of 24 renewable energy projects launched by the South African government in 2018. The teams will provide all of the components needed for 799 20‑metre long concrete segments, which will be used to build 47 wind turbine towers, each 100 metres high.

The work will be completed in 32 weeks.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 13 juin 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le13 juin 2019 14:28:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VINCI
16:56VINCI : fournit des composants pour un projet éolien
CF
16:30VINCI : Fourniture de composants pour un projet éolien
PU
16:29VINCI : Supplying components for a wind farm project
PU
12/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
12/06BOURSE DE PARIS : C'est l'accord existant ou pas d'accord du tout, dit Trump à l..
12/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Dassault Systèmes, Renault, Ipsen, LafargeHolcim, CNP, A..
11/06VINCI : une acquisition pour Vinci Energies
CF
11/06VINCI : Energies acquiert la société Ceriel
RE
07/06VINCI : Progression du chantier de la station de transfert d'énergie par pompage..
PU
07/06VINCI : Construction Progress of Abdelmoumen's Pumped Energy Transfer Station
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VINCI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 46 177 M
EBIT 2019 5 449 M
Résultat net 2019 3 241 M
Dette 2019 19 084 M
Rendement 2019 3,21%
PER 2019 15,58
PER 2020 14,25
VE / CA 2019 1,59x
VE / CA 2020 1,49x
Capitalisation 54 199 M
Graphique VINCI
Durée : Période :
Vinci : Graphique analyse technique Vinci | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,3 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI25.19%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.04%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.99%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-0.68%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-5.01%20 495
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-6.99%18 237
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par