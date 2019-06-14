Connexion
Vinci

VINCI

(DG)
Vinci : The Grand Louvre project celebrates its 30th anniversary

14/06/2019 | 16:34

14 June 2019 - Events - France

Thirty years ago, the teams at VINCI Construction Grands Projets completed the Grand Louvre project, which was designed by architect Ieoh Ming Pei and formed an integral part of the French government's programme for the construction of major architectural projects to mark the end of the 20th century.

The project involved creating a space underneath the pyramid, requiring 500 tonnes of load-bearing metal beams, and the underground entrance to the Louvre museum. The museum, previously linear, became a U-shape, with the Cour Napoleon courtyard as a focal point. This made visitor flows smoother, while preserving the existing buildings.

Another of the project's aims was to better integrate the Louvre into its urban surroundings. To do so, 1,200 people worked in shifts 24 hours a day to deliver the project on deadline, in just two years.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 14 juin 2019
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le14 juin 2019 14:33:06 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2019 46 177 M
EBIT 2019 5 449 M
Résultat net 2019 3 241 M
Dette 2019 19 084 M
Rendement 2019 3,21%
PER 2019 15,58
PER 2020 14,25
VE / CA 2019 1,59x
VE / CA 2020 1,49x
Capitalisation 54 199 M
Tendances analyse technique VINCI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,3 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI24.38%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION3.86%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.57%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-2.85%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-6.01%20 495
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-8.28%18 237
