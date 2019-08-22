Connexion
Vinci

VINCI

(DG)
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/08 17:35:05
97.12 EUR   -1.42%
16:57VINCI : des travaux de canalisation en Ouganda
CF
16:41VINCI : Réalisation d'un projet hydraulique en Ouganda
PU
16:40VINCI : Waterworks in Uganda
PU
Vinci : Waterworks in Uganda

0
22/08/2019 | 16:40

22 August 2019 - Projects update and handover - Uganda

Sogea-Satom (VINCI Construction) is building the 53-km pipeline that will carry drinking water from the future water treatment plant in Katosi to Kampala, the country's capital.

Some of the works will be carried out in urban areas that are already crowded with existing utility networks, without disrupting traffic flows. About 95% of the 285 people working on this project were hired locally, and it will double the amount of drinking water already reaching the capital from the north.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 22 août 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le22 août 2019 14:39:08 UTC.

