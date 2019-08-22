Vinci : Waterworks in Uganda

22 August 2019 - Projects update and handover - Uganda

Sogea-Satom (VINCI Construction) is building the 53-km pipeline that will carry drinking water from the future water treatment plant in Katosi to Kampala, the country's capital.

Some of the works will be carried out in urban areas that are already crowded with existing utility networks, without disrupting traffic flows. About 95% of the 285 people working on this project were hired locally, and it will double the amount of drinking water already reaching the capital from the north.