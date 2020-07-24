Vinci : Equipping the InnovOcean campus in Ostend

Equipping the InnovOcean campus in Ostend
24 July 2020 - New contracts - Belgium
Cegelec Belgium (VINCI Energies Europe West) is supplying the electrical, plumbing and climate engineering installations of the InnovOcean complex (8,650 m2), the new campus of the Flanders Marine Institute and the Research Institute for Agriculture and Fisheries.
Located on the East Bank, this complex will comprise offices, aquaculture and research laboratories, and public spaces including a library and a marine archive.Close to being energy neutral, this building will also be sustainable thanks to the use of building materials requiring little upkeep, its use of daylight, re-use of water, total accessibility and excellent acoustics. It is scheduled to open in spring 2022.
