VINCI SA

(DG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 24/07 16:05:22
79.84 EUR   -0.99%
Vinci : Launch of two road projects

24/07/2020 | 15:16
Launch of two road projects

24 July 2020 - New contracts - Latvia

In May, in the west of the country, teams from Saldus Celinieks (Eurovia) began renovation works on a section a little over 3 km long of the A9 - the national highway linking Riga to Liepaja, on the coast - and on a section some 12 km in length of the P96 road linking Puri to Grivaiši via Auce.

Both projects involve planing the existing pavement and deploying new roadway layers (on the A9 in part using recycled materials), one of them being frost-resistant, as well as the installation of new rainwater drainage networks and the renovation of the drainage system.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 24 juillet 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le24 juillet 2020 13:15:24 UTC.

Données financières
CA 2020 42 391 M 49 137 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 707 M 1 979 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 911 M 25 398 M -
PER 2020 27,2x
Rendement 2020 2,46%
Capitalisation 46 207 M 53 543 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 1,61x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 83,5%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,37 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 80,64 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,11%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-18.55%53 543
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.65%31 099
FERROVIAL-14.76%19 435
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.03%18 985
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.45%17 203
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-9.27%16 831
