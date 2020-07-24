Vinci : Launch of two road projects

Launch of two road projects
24 July 2020 - New contracts - Latvia
In May, in the west of the country, teams from Saldus Celinieks (Eurovia) began renovation works on a section a little over 3 km long of the A9 - the national highway linking Riga to Liepaja, on the coast - and on a section some 12 km in length of the P96 road linking Puri to Grivaiši via Auce.
Both projects involve planing the existing pavement and deploying new roadway layers (on the A9 in part using recycled materials), one of them being frost-resistant, as well as the installation of new rainwater drainage networks and the renovation of the drainage system.
La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 24 juillet 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le24 juillet 2020 13:15:24 UTC.