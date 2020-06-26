Connexion
VINCI SA

(DG)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 26/06 09:59:04
82.9 EUR   +1.07%
Vinci : Providing hands-on experience to students on HS2 project

26/06/2020 | 09:37
Providing hands-on experience to students on HS2 project

26 June 2020 - Projects update and handover - United Kingdom

Thanks to a partnership between Walsall College and Balfour Beatty VINCI, HS2's joint venture construction partner for the West Midlands section of the railway, groups of students will supplement their classroom education with hands-on experience at Britain's new high speed railway.

The two year programme will see student aged between 16 and 18 spend 315 hours working on construction-focused assignments and play an active role on HS2.

La Sté Vinci SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 juin 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 juin 2020 07:36:08 UTC.

Données financières
CA 2020 42 522 M 47 659 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 883 M 2 111 M -
Dette nette 2020 21 658 M 24 275 M -
PER 2020 24,0x
Rendement 2020 2,72%
Capitalisation 45 470 M 51 033 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 1,58x
Nbr Employés 219 267
Flottant 82,5%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,52 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 82,02 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,49%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -44,2%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Independent Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VINCI SA-17.15%51 033
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-13.88%28 696
FERROVIAL-8.79%20 162
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.39%17 732
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-14.65%16 818
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-16.47%15 480
