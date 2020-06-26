Vinci : Providing hands-on experience to students on HS2 project

Providing hands-on experience to students on HS2 project
26 June 2020 - Projects update and handover - United Kingdom
Thanks to a partnership between Walsall College and Balfour Beatty VINCI, HS2's joint venture construction partner for the West Midlands section of the railway, groups of students will supplement their classroom education with hands-on experience at Britain's new high speed railway.
The two year programme will see student aged between 16 and 18 spend 315 hours working on construction-focused assignments and play an active role on HS2.
