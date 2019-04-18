Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI

(VIV)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Vivendi : condemns Mediaset's decision to refuse to allow it to vote at its Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
18/04/2019 | 12:10

Vivendi condemns Mediaset's decision
to refuse to allow it to vote at its Shareholders' Meeting

Vivendi condemns today's decision by the Mediaset Board of Directors to refuse to allow Vivendi to vote at its Shareholders' Meeting.

Neither the agreement of April 8, 2016 under dispute nor the AGCom decision of April 2017 or any other applicable law prevent Vivendi from voting.

The decision of the Mediaset Board is against all basic principles of shareholder democracy. It is both unlawful and against the interests of Mediaset and, in particular, of its minority shareholders.

Under these circumstances, Vivendi is not in a position to participate at the Mediaset Shareholders' Meeting and reserves all its rights to challenge in court the validity of the resolutions adopted today.

» Italian version of the press release/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04182019_CS_Vivendi.pdf

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

La Sté Vivendi SA a publié ce contenu, le 18 avril 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le18 avril 2019 10:09:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VIVENDI
13:44Vivendi, privé de vote chez Mediaset, entend contester la validité de l'AG
DJ
12:19VIVENDI : condamne l'interdiction de vote à l'AG décidée par Mediaset
RE
12:10VIVENDI : condemns Mediaset's decision to refuse to allow it to vote at its Shar..
PU
12:00VIVENDI : condamne la décision de Mediaset de lui interdire de voter lors de son..
PU
12:00VIVENDI : Havas Blockchain co-organise la Paris Blockchain Week
PU
11:51VIVENDI : condamne la décision de Mediaset
CF
11:48EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Kering, Valeo, EssilorLuxottica, Vinci, Genfit, Amazo..
17/04VIVENDI : Italie-Un appel de Vivendi sur le "contrôle de fait" de TIM rejeté
RE
17/04BOLLORÉ : ventes en hausse de 7% au 1er trimestre grâce à Vivendi
AW
16/04VIVENDI : Décryptage AOF du palmarès du CAC 40 à la clôture - Mardi 16 avril 201..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VIVENDI
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 15 014 M
EBIT 2019 1 579 M
Résultat net 2019 1 234 M
Trésorerie 2019 349 M
Rendement 2019 2,04%
PER 2019 27,16
PER 2020 23,37
VE / CA 2019 2,22x
VE / CA 2020 2,07x
Capitalisation 33 623 M
Graphique VIVENDI
Durée : Période :
Vivendi : Graphique analyse technique Vivendi | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VIVENDI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,1 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VIVENDI20.68%37 994
BOLLORÉ20.80%13 996
VIACOM18.83%12 610
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.28.63%7 501
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.48%6 630
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%3 746
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par