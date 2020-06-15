Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Voltalia SA    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Voltalia : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres. Période du 27 au 30 avril 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
15/06/2020 | 19:53

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

11 mai 2020

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres Période du 27 au 30 avril 2020

Voltalia déclare avoir réalisé, dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions autorisé par l'Assemblée

Générale du 24 mai 2018, les transactions sur actions propres suivantes :

Prix pondéré

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume

moyen

Code

Nom de

Code identifiant de l'émetteur

transaction

de l'instrument

total

journalier

identifiant

l'émetteur

(code LEI)

(MM/JJ/AAAA)

financier

journalier1

d'acquisition

marché

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

27/04/2020

FR0011995598

5000

14,0654

XPAR

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

28/04/2020

FR0011995598

5000

14,4135

XPAR

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

29/04/2020

FR0011995598

5000

14,4762

XPAR

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

30/04/2020

FR0011995598

5215

14,5049

XPAR

TOTAL

20215

14,3665

1 En nombre de titres et présenté sous forme agrégée ; la liste détaillée des transactions est disponible à la rubrique investisseurs du site internet de la société, section "information réglementée"(http://www.voltalia.com/fr/investisseurs)

A propos de Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia est un acteur international des énergies renouvelables. Le Groupe produit et vend de l'électricité issue de ses installations éoliennes, solaires, hydrauliques, biomasse et de stockage. Il dispose d'une puissance en exploitation et en construction de plus de 1,2 GW et d'un portefeuille de projets en développement d'une capacité totale de 7,8 GW.

Voltalia est également prestataire de services et accompagne ses clients en renouvelable pendant toutes les étapes des projets, de la conception à l'exploitation-maintenance.

Pionnier sur le marché des entreprises, Voltalia propose enfin une offre globale à celles-ci allant de la fourniture d'électricité verte aux services d'efficacité énergétique, en passant par la production locale de sa propre électricité.

Fort de ses 791 collaborateurs dans 20 pays sur 4 continents, Voltalia possède une capacité d'action mondiale pour ses clients.

Voltalia est coté au marché réglementé d'Euronext à Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) et fait partie des indices Enternext Tech 40 et CAC Mid&Small. L'entreprise est également incluse dans le Gaïa-Index, l'indice des valeurs moyennes responsables.

Voltalia

Actifin

Relations Investisseurs :invest@voltalia.com

Relations Presse : Jennifer Jullia

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 27 Avril au 1 Mai 2020

Nom de l'émetteurCode identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)

Jour/heure de laNom du PSICode identifiant du PSI

TransactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financier

Prix unitaireDeviseQuantité achetée

Numéro de référence de la transaction

Objectif du rachat

VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

27/04/2020 09:10:41

27/04/2020 09:11:56

27/04/2020 09:31:37

27/04/2020 09:49:24

27/04/2020 09:49:24

27/04/2020 10:02:02

27/04/2020 10:06:16

27/04/2020 10:11:27

27/04/2020 10:23:50

27/04/2020 10:43:01

27/04/2020 10:43:01

27/04/2020 11:02:08

27/04/2020 11:09:08

27/04/2020 11:12:31

27/04/2020 11:25:22

27/04/2020 12:12:58

27/04/2020 12:13:06

27/04/2020 12:14:23

27/04/2020 12:36:02

27/04/2020 13:05:50

27/04/2020 13:11:31

27/04/2020 13:11:31

27/04/2020 14:30:23

27/04/2020 14:51:31

27/04/2020 15:00:24

27/04/2020 15:20:15

27/04/2020 15:20:15

27/04/2020 15:33:21

27/04/2020 15:33:21

27/04/2020 16:08:46

27/04/2020 16:08:46

27/04/2020 16:08:46

27/04/2020 16:23:26

27/04/2020 16:39:26

27/04/2020 16:50:43

27/04/2020 16:54:04

27/04/2020 16:57:22

27/04/2020 17:02:41

27/04/2020 17:02:41

27/04/2020 17:10:01

27/04/2020 17:19:28

27/04/2020 17:20:58

28/04/2020 09:07:53

28/04/2020 09:22:05

28/04/2020 09:33:52

28/04/2020 09:44:03

28/04/2020 09:44:03

28/04/2020 09:52:12

28/04/2020 09:52:12

28/04/2020 09:52:12

28/04/2020 10:09:26

28/04/2020 10:12:08

28/04/2020 10:12:13

28/04/2020 10:12:33

28/04/2020 10:13:00

28/04/2020 10:39:18

28/04/2020 11:07:49

28/04/2020 11:23:48

28/04/2020 11:35:12

28/04/2020 11:49:18

28/04/2020 11:49:18

28/04/2020 12:31:28

28/04/2020 12:31:28

28/04/2020 12:58:13

28/04/2020 13:53:15

28/04/2020 13:56:19

28/04/2020 13:56:19

28/04/2020 14:00:38

28/04/2020 14:34:06

28/04/2020 14:39:36

28/04/2020 14:42:35

28/04/2020 14:43:03

28/04/2020 15:13:58

28/04/2020 15:22:49

28/04/2020 15:38:58

28/04/2020 15:42:37

28/04/2020 15:47:59

28/04/2020 16:35:38

28/04/2020 16:35:38

28/04/2020 16:40:46

28/04/2020 16:57:37

28/04/2020 17:00:28

28/04/2020 17:05:01

28/04/2020 17:08:40

28/04/2020 17:15:51

29/04/2020 09:15:17

29/04/2020 09:15:17

29/04/2020 09:21:45

29/04/2020 09:28:46

29/04/2020 09:35:48

29/04/2020 09:37:19

29/04/2020 09:56:32

29/04/2020 10:02:33

29/04/2020 10:31:48

29/04/2020 11:04:34

29/04/2020 11:04:40

29/04/2020 11:04:47

29/04/2020 12:03:26

29/04/2020 12:03:26

29/04/2020 12:03:26

29/04/2020 12:34:18

29/04/2020 12:54:59

29/04/2020 13:32:45

29/04/2020 13:53:52

29/04/2020 13:53:52

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

FR0011995588

13,98

13,98

13,98

14,02

14,02

14,00

14,00

14,00

13,96

14,00

14,00

14,00

14,00

14,00

14,00

14,00

13,96

14,00

14,06

14,02

14,14

14,14

14,02

14,04

14,04

14,10

14,10

14,10

14,10

14,10

14,10

14,10

14,16

14,18

14,22

14,22

14,22

14,18

14,18

14,18

14,24

14,24

14,26

14,26

14,34

14,38

14,38

14,50

14,50

14,50

14,48

14,44

14,44

14,44

14,44

14,44

14,40

14,40

14,36

14,44

14,44

14,44

14,44

14,34

14,42

14,42

14,42

14,42

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,38

14,48

14,48

14,44

14,42

14,42

14,42

14,42

14,36

14,60

14,60

14,54

14,58

14,50

14,50

14,56

14,50

14,50

14,50

14,50

14,50

14,40

14,34

14,34

14,34

14,34

14,44

14,40

14,40

EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR

136

262

177

178

178

179

182

172

159

253

400

218

162

191

172

167

181

131

109

157

200

155

200

128

376

200

195

172

192

128

440

249

125

156

133

110

145

107

163

183

161

187

200

100

300

120

123

189

206

166

185

143

147

160

157

200

35

43

15

10

43

60

35

35

87

49

30

84

98

97

98

99

75

48

35

71

53

36

70

15

25

40

50

53

38

28

12

28

24

20

40

31

60

89

86

44

41

97

68

22

75

58

33

35

4

Code identifiant marché XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR

1871384341045

1871384995045

1871394939045

1871404875045

1871404876045

1871411976045

1871414081045

1871417373045

1871423636045

1871432750045

1871432754045

1871440613045

1871444143045

1871445560045

1871451110045

1871472937045

1871473011045

1871473465045

1871482227045

1871493622045

1871495639045

1871495640045

1871526266045

1871541098045

1871547737045

1871557917045

1871557918045

1871574319045

1871574320045

1871617077045

1871617078045

1871617079045

1871633640045

1871651326045

1871662965045

1871666944045

1871670215045

1871676379045

1871676396045

1871684042045

1871694882045

1871696749045

1871978492045

1871987468045

1871996028045

1872003575045

1872003576045

1872009781045

1872009782045

1872009783045

1872022692045

1872025336045

1872025389045

1872025654045

1872026026045

1872045016045

1872065631045

1872077902045

1872087859045

1872100331045

1872100332045

1872134652045

1872134653045

1872150539045

1872183618045

1872185979045

1872185980045

1872188394045

1872210413045

1872214193045

1872215848045

1872216054045

1872237506045

1872245563045

1872278576045

1872286465045

1872295779045

1872389957045

1872389958045

1872398838045

1872430836045

1872437064045

1872445943045

1872452025045

1872464412045

1872718162045

1872718163045

1872724501045

1872729912045

1872736143045

1872737020045

1872750447045

1872754493045

1872772862045

1872792437045

1872792547045

1872792679045

1872826950045

1872826954045

1872826966045

1872842961045

1872854092045

1872869800045

1872879099045

1872879100045

Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 13:53:52

FR0011995588

14,40

EUR

56

XPAR

1872879101045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 14:44:41

FR0011995588

14,30

EUR

165

XPAR

1872905667045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 14:44:41

FR0011995588

14,30

EUR

200

XPAR

1872905669045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 14:44:41

FR0011995588

14,30

EUR

4

XPAR

1872905670045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 15:37:56

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

50

XPAR

1872958122045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 15:39:52

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

271

XPAR

1872960755045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 15:39:52

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

188

XPAR

1872960756045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 15:42:19

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

168

XPAR

1872964275045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:08:39

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

168

XPAR

1873001429045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:18:53

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

70

XPAR

1873016617045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:30:40

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

30

XPAR

1873033902045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:30:42

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

79

XPAR

1873033949045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:30:42

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

80

XPAR

1873033950045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:40:35

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

112

XPAR

1873048391045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 16:40:35

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

170

XPAR

1873048392045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 17:10:31

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

106

XPAR

1873087736045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 17:16:08

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

161

XPAR

1873095722045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 17:17:26

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

113

XPAR

1873097667045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

29/04/2020 17:17:26

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

122

XPAR

1873097669045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 11:19:51

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

147

XPAR

1873481379045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 11:19:51

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

68

XPAR

1873481380045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 11:48:12

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

365

XPAR

1873501659045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 11:48:12

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

200

XPAR

1873501660045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:10:02

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

50

XPAR

1873515643045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:10:32

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

158

XPAR

1873515878045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:10:32

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

20

XPAR

1873515879045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:12:32

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

270

XPAR

1873516896045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:12:32

FR0011995588

14,56

EUR

43

XPAR

1873516897045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:33:42

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

48

XPAR

1873528109045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:33:42

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

123

XPAR

1873528110045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:48:34

FR0011995588

14,52

EUR

135

XPAR

1873536062045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 12:53:28

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

215

XPAR

1873539037045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 13:16:11

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

165

XPAR

1873551945045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 13:36:22

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

174

XPAR

1873561587045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 13:36:22

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

164

XPAR

1873561588045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 13:36:22

FR0011995588

14,54

EUR

150

XPAR

1873561589045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 13:48:59

FR0011995588

14,46

EUR

177

XPAR

1873572105045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 14:10:50

FR0011995588

14,42

EUR

12

XPAR

1873587711045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 14:30:06

FR0011995588

14,46

EUR

183

XPAR

1873599124045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 14:44:28

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

118

XPAR

1873610440045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 14:44:50

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

65

XPAR

1873610717045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 15:19:38

FR0011995588

14,46

EUR

91

XPAR

1873643359045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 15:27:45

FR0011995588

14,46

EUR

68

XPAR

1873650057045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 15:30:30

FR0011995588

14,46

EUR

162

XPAR

1873658629045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 15:45:42

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

373

XPAR

1873685342045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 15:57:07

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

173

XPAR

1873703523045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:06:41

FR0011995588

14,50

EUR

99

XPAR

1873719710045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:16:24

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

177

XPAR

1873738877045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:19:06

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

137

XPAR

1873743801045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:20:05

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

31

XPAR

1873745224045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:40:14

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

184

XPAR

1873775437045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:56:24

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

54

XPAR

1873799209045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 16:56:24

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

212

XPAR

1873799210045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 17:01:30

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

157

XPAR

1873808025045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 17:06:55

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

72

XPAR

1873816026045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 17:06:55

FR0011995588

14,48

EUR

100

XPAR

1873816027045

Couverture attribution salariés

VOLTALIA

969500KE938Z79ZH1N44

Natixis

KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

30/04/2020 17:13:28

FR0011995588

14,46

EUR

75

XPAR

1873825197045

Couverture attribution salariés

La Sté Voltalia SA a publié ce contenu, le 11 juin 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le15 juin 2020 17:52:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur VOLTALIA SA
09/06Consommez, consommez, il en restera toujours quelque chose
09/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Veolia, Valneva, SRP Groupe, Onxeo, Volskwagen, Nestl..
09/06VOLTALIA : contrat d'achat d'électricité avec Auchan Retail
CF
08/06VOLTALIA SA : Auchan Retail poursuit la réduction de son empreinte carbone en ch..
EQ
02/06VOLTALIA : mise en service du parc éolien VSM1 au Brésil
CF
02/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Carrefour, Sanofi, Technicolor, Voltalia, Nicox, Gile..
02/06Les marchés financiers restent à l'écart des tensions
02/06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 2 juin 2020
AO
02/06VOLTALIA : mise en service du parc éolien VSM 1 au Brésil
AO
02/06VOLTALIA SA : Mise en service du parc éolien VSM 1 au Brésil : 163 mégawatts sup..
EQ
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VOLTALIA SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 283 M 319 M -
Résultat net 2020 18,0 M 20,2 M -
Dette nette 2020 686 M 774 M -
PER 2020 46,1x
Rendement 2020 0,11%
Capitalisation 1 472 M 1 659 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 7,63x
Nbr Employés 787
Flottant 28,6%
Graphique VOLTALIA SA
Durée : Période :
Voltalia SA : Graphique analyse technique Voltalia SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique VOLTALIA SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,73 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,46 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,71%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
André-Paul Leclercq Director
Philippe Joubert Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VOLTALIA SA18.47%1 655
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-6.26%54 443
TENAGA NASIONAL-10.86%15 881
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.6.87%14 741
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-4.00%7 805
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-9.14%5 649
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group