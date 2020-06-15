Voltalia : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres. Période du 27 au 30 avril 2020
15/06/2020 | 19:53
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE
11 mai 2020
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres Période du 27 au 30 avril 2020
Voltalia déclare avoir réalisé, dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions autorisé par l'Assemblée
Générale du 24 mai 2018, les transactions sur actions propres suivantes :
Prix pondéré
Jour de la
Code identifiant
Volume
moyen
Code
Nom de
Code identifiant de l'émetteur
transaction
de l'instrument
total
journalier
identifiant
l'émetteur
(code LEI)
(MM/JJ/AAAA)
financier
journalier 1
d'acquisition
marché
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
27/04/2020
FR0011995598
5000
14,0654
XPAR
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
28/04/2020
FR0011995598
5000
14,4135
XPAR
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
29/04/2020
FR0011995598
5000
14,4762
XPAR
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
30/04/2020
FR0011995598
5215
14,5049
XPAR
TOTAL
20215
14,3665
1 En nombre de titres et présenté sous forme agrégée ; la liste détaillée des transactions est disponible à la rubrique investisseurs du site internet de la société, section "information réglementée" ( http://www.voltalia.com/fr/investisseurs
)
A propos de Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com
)
V oltalia est un acteur international des énergies renouvelables. Le Groupe produit et vend de l'électricité issue de ses installations éoliennes, solaires, hydrauliques, biomasse et de stockage. Il dispose d'une puissance en exploitation et en construction de plus de 1,2 GW et d'u n portefeuille de projets en développement d'une capacité totale de 7,8 GW.
Voltalia est également prestataire de services et accompagne ses clients en renouvelable pendant toutes les étapes des projets, de la conception à l'exploitation -maintenance.
Pionnier sur le marché des entreprises, Voltalia propose enfin une offre globale à celles-ci allant d e la fourniture d'électricité verte aux services d'efficacité énergétique, en passant par la production locale de sa propre électricité.
Fort de ses 791 collaborateurs dans 20 pays sur 4 continents, Voltalia possède une capacité d'action mondiale pour ses clients.
Voltalia est coté au marché réglementé d'Euronext à Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) et fait partie des indices Enternext Tech 40 et CAC Mid&Small. L'entreprise est également incluse dans le Gaïa - Index, l'indice des valeurs moyennes responsables.
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 27 Avril au 1 Mai 2020
Nom de l'émetteur Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)
Jour/heure de la Nom du PSI Code identifiant du PSI
Transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
Prix unitaire Devise Quantité achetée
Numéro de référence de la transaction
Objectif du rachat
VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
27/04/2020 09:10:41
27/04/2020 09:11:56
27/04/2020 09:31:37
27/04/2020 09:49:24
27/04/2020 09:49:24
27/04/2020 10:02:02
27/04/2020 10:06:16
27/04/2020 10:11:27
27/04/2020 10:23:50
27/04/2020 10:43:01
27/04/2020 10:43:01
27/04/2020 11:02:08
27/04/2020 11:09:08
27/04/2020 11:12:31
27/04/2020 11:25:22
27/04/2020 12:12:58
27/04/2020 12:13:06
27/04/2020 12:14:23
27/04/2020 12:36:02
27/04/2020 13:05:50
27/04/2020 13:11:31
27/04/2020 13:11:31
27/04/2020 14:30:23
27/04/2020 14:51:31
27/04/2020 15:00:24
27/04/2020 15:20:15
27/04/2020 15:20:15
27/04/2020 15:33:21
27/04/2020 15:33:21
27/04/2020 16:08:46
27/04/2020 16:08:46
27/04/2020 16:08:46
27/04/2020 16:23:26
27/04/2020 16:39:26
27/04/2020 16:50:43
27/04/2020 16:54:04
27/04/2020 16:57:22
27/04/2020 17:02:41
27/04/2020 17:02:41
27/04/2020 17:10:01
27/04/2020 17:19:28
27/04/2020 17:20:58
28/04/2020 09:07:53
28/04/2020 09:22:05
28/04/2020 09:33:52
28/04/2020 09:44:03
28/04/2020 09:44:03
28/04/2020 09:52:12
28/04/2020 09:52:12
28/04/2020 09:52:12
28/04/2020 10:09:26
28/04/2020 10:12:08
28/04/2020 10:12:13
28/04/2020 10:12:33
28/04/2020 10:13:00
28/04/2020 10:39:18
28/04/2020 11:07:49
28/04/2020 11:23:48
28/04/2020 11:35:12
28/04/2020 11:49:18
28/04/2020 11:49:18
28/04/2020 12:31:28
28/04/2020 12:31:28
28/04/2020 12:58:13
28/04/2020 13:53:15
28/04/2020 13:56:19
28/04/2020 13:56:19
28/04/2020 14:00:38
28/04/2020 14:34:06
28/04/2020 14:39:36
28/04/2020 14:42:35
28/04/2020 14:43:03
28/04/2020 15:13:58
28/04/2020 15:22:49
28/04/2020 15:38:58
28/04/2020 15:42:37
28/04/2020 15:47:59
28/04/2020 16:35:38
28/04/2020 16:35:38
28/04/2020 16:40:46
28/04/2020 16:57:37
28/04/2020 17:00:28
28/04/2020 17:05:01
28/04/2020 17:08:40
28/04/2020 17:15:51
29/04/2020 09:15:17
29/04/2020 09:15:17
29/04/2020 09:21:45
29/04/2020 09:28:46
29/04/2020 09:35:48
29/04/2020 09:37:19
29/04/2020 09:56:32
29/04/2020 10:02:33
29/04/2020 10:31:48
29/04/2020 11:04:34
29/04/2020 11:04:40
29/04/2020 11:04:47
29/04/2020 12:03:26
29/04/2020 12:03:26
29/04/2020 12:03:26
29/04/2020 12:34:18
29/04/2020 12:54:59
29/04/2020 13:32:45
29/04/2020 13:53:52
29/04/2020 13:53:52
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
FR0011995588
13,98
13,98
13,98
14,02
14,02
14,00
14,00
14,00
13,96
14,00
14,00
14,00
14,00
14,00
14,00
14,00
13,96
14,00
14,06
14,02
14,14
14,14
14,02
14,04
14,04
14,10
14,10
14,10
14,10
14,10
14,10
14,10
14,16
14,18
14,22
14,22
14,22
14,18
14,18
14,18
14,24
14,24
14,26
14,26
14,34
14,38
14,38
14,50
14,50
14,50
14,48
14,44
14,44
14,44
14,44
14,44
14,40
14,40
14,36
14,44
14,44
14,44
14,44
14,34
14,42
14,42
14,42
14,42
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,38
14,48
14,48
14,44
14,42
14,42
14,42
14,42
14,36
14,60
14,60
14,54
14,58
14,50
14,50
14,56
14,50
14,50
14,50
14,50
14,50
14,40
14,34
14,34
14,34
14,34
14,44
14,40
14,40
EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR
136
262
177
178
178
179
182
172
159
253
400
218
162
191
172
167
181
131
109
157
200
155
200
128
376
200
195
172
192
128
440
249
125
156
133
110
145
107
163
183
161
187
200
100
300
120
123
189
206
166
185
143
147
160
157
200
35
43
15
10
43
60
35
35
87
49
30
84
98
97
98
99
75
48
35
71
53
36
70
15
25
40
50
53
38
28
12
28
24
20
40
31
60
89
86
44
41
97
68
22
75
58
33
35
4
Code identifiant marché XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR
1871384341045
1871384995045
1871394939045
1871404875045
1871404876045
1871411976045
1871414081045
1871417373045
1871423636045
1871432750045
1871432754045
1871440613045
1871444143045
1871445560045
1871451110045
1871472937045
1871473011045
1871473465045
1871482227045
1871493622045
1871495639045
1871495640045
1871526266045
1871541098045
1871547737045
1871557917045
1871557918045
1871574319045
1871574320045
1871617077045
1871617078045
1871617079045
1871633640045
1871651326045
1871662965045
1871666944045
1871670215045
1871676379045
1871676396045
1871684042045
1871694882045
1871696749045
1871978492045
1871987468045
1871996028045
1872003575045
1872003576045
1872009781045
1872009782045
1872009783045
1872022692045
1872025336045
1872025389045
1872025654045
1872026026045
1872045016045
1872065631045
1872077902045
1872087859045
1872100331045
1872100332045
1872134652045
1872134653045
1872150539045
1872183618045
1872185979045
1872185980045
1872188394045
1872210413045
1872214193045
1872215848045
1872216054045
1872237506045
1872245563045
1872278576045
1872286465045
1872295779045
1872389957045
1872389958045
1872398838045
1872430836045
1872437064045
1872445943045
1872452025045
1872464412045
1872718162045
1872718163045
1872724501045
1872729912045
1872736143045
1872737020045
1872750447045
1872754493045
1872772862045
1872792437045
1872792547045
1872792679045
1872826950045
1872826954045
1872826966045
1872842961045
1872854092045
1872869800045
1872879099045
1872879100045
Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 13:53:52
FR0011995588
14,40
EUR
56
XPAR
1872879101045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 14:44:41
FR0011995588
14,30
EUR
165
XPAR
1872905667045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 14:44:41
FR0011995588
14,30
EUR
200
XPAR
1872905669045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 14:44:41
FR0011995588
14,30
EUR
4
XPAR
1872905670045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 15:37:56
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
50
XPAR
1872958122045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 15:39:52
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
271
XPAR
1872960755045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 15:39:52
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
188
XPAR
1872960756045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 15:42:19
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
168
XPAR
1872964275045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:08:39
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
168
XPAR
1873001429045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:18:53
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
70
XPAR
1873016617045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:30:40
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
30
XPAR
1873033902045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:30:42
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
79
XPAR
1873033949045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:30:42
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
80
XPAR
1873033950045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:40:35
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
112
XPAR
1873048391045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 16:40:35
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
170
XPAR
1873048392045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 17:10:31
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
106
XPAR
1873087736045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 17:16:08
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
161
XPAR
1873095722045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 17:17:26
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
113
XPAR
1873097667045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
29/04/2020 17:17:26
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
122
XPAR
1873097669045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 11:19:51
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
147
XPAR
1873481379045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 11:19:51
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
68
XPAR
1873481380045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 11:48:12
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
365
XPAR
1873501659045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 11:48:12
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
200
XPAR
1873501660045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:10:02
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
50
XPAR
1873515643045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:10:32
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
158
XPAR
1873515878045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:10:32
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
20
XPAR
1873515879045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:12:32
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
270
XPAR
1873516896045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:12:32
FR0011995588
14,56
EUR
43
XPAR
1873516897045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:33:42
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
48
XPAR
1873528109045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:33:42
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
123
XPAR
1873528110045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:48:34
FR0011995588
14,52
EUR
135
XPAR
1873536062045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 12:53:28
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
215
XPAR
1873539037045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 13:16:11
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
165
XPAR
1873551945045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 13:36:22
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
174
XPAR
1873561587045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 13:36:22
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
164
XPAR
1873561588045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 13:36:22
FR0011995588
14,54
EUR
150
XPAR
1873561589045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 13:48:59
FR0011995588
14,46
EUR
177
XPAR
1873572105045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 14:10:50
FR0011995588
14,42
EUR
12
XPAR
1873587711045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 14:30:06
FR0011995588
14,46
EUR
183
XPAR
1873599124045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 14:44:28
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
118
XPAR
1873610440045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 14:44:50
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
65
XPAR
1873610717045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 15:19:38
FR0011995588
14,46
EUR
91
XPAR
1873643359045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 15:27:45
FR0011995588
14,46
EUR
68
XPAR
1873650057045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 15:30:30
FR0011995588
14,46
EUR
162
XPAR
1873658629045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 15:45:42
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
373
XPAR
1873685342045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 15:57:07
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
173
XPAR
1873703523045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:06:41
FR0011995588
14,50
EUR
99
XPAR
1873719710045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:16:24
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
177
XPAR
1873738877045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:19:06
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
137
XPAR
1873743801045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:20:05
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
31
XPAR
1873745224045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:40:14
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
184
XPAR
1873775437045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:56:24
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
54
XPAR
1873799209045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 16:56:24
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
212
XPAR
1873799210045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 17:01:30
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
157
XPAR
1873808025045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 17:06:55
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
72
XPAR
1873816026045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 17:06:55
FR0011995588
14,48
EUR
100
XPAR
1873816027045
Couverture attribution salariés
VOLTALIA
969500KE938Z79ZH1N44
Natixis
KX1W K48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
30/04/2020 17:13:28
FR0011995588
14,46
EUR
75
XPAR
1873825197045
Couverture attribution salariés
La Sté
Voltalia SA a publié ce contenu, le 11 juin 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées. Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le 15 juin 2020 17:52:07 UTC.
Toute l'actualité sur VOLTALIA SA
09/06 Consommez, consommez, il en restera toujours quelque chose
09/06 EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Veolia, Valneva, SRP Groupe, Onxeo, Volskwagen, Nestl..
09/06 VOLTALIA : contrat d'achat d'électricité avec Auchan Retail
CF
08/06 VOLTALIA SA : Auchan Retail poursuit la réduction de son empreinte carbone en ch..
EQ
02/06 VOLTALIA : mise en service du parc éolien VSM1 au Brésil
CF
02/06 EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Carrefour, Sanofi, Technicolor, Voltalia, Nicox, Gile..
02/06 Les marchés financiers restent à l'écart des tensions
02/06 Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 2 juin 2020
AO
02/06 VOLTALIA : mise en service du parc éolien VSM 1 au Brésil
AO
02/06 VOLTALIA SA : Mise en service du parc éolien VSM 1 au Brésil : 163 mégawatts sup..
EQ
Recommandations des analystes sur VOLTALIA SA
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2020
283 M
319 M
-
Résultat net 2020
18,0 M
20,2 M
-
Dette nette 2020
686 M
774 M
-
PER 2020
46,1x
Rendement 2020
0,11%
Capitalisation
1 472 M
1 659 M
-
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020
7,63x
Nbr Employés
787
Flottant
28,6%
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Tendances analyse technique VOLTALIA SA
Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Objectif de cours Moyen
15,73 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture
15,46 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut
22,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
1,71%
Ecart / Objectif Bas
-12,7%
Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.