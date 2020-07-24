Connexion
WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Wavestone : Wavestone: 2019/20 universal registration document available

24/07/2020 | 08:05

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2019/20 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 was recorded by the AMF on July 23, 2020 under the number D.20-0700.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2019/20 universal registration document notably contains:

  • 2019/20 annual financial report;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the remuneration of corporate officers' report;
  • the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 28, 2020);
  • the different Auditors' reports;
  • description of the share buy-back program;
  • the table of Auditors' fees.

In accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation, a summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities is also included.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : nJhqY5ttZm/Fm2yclJZtZpVpb5xnmWXGZ2WexGqeYszKZ59gyGxhmJeeZm9lmWdv
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Communiqués de mise à disposition de documents :
- Modalités de mise à disposition de document de référence ou de ses actualisations

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/64429-cp-mise-a-disposition-urd_240720_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2020 ActusNews
