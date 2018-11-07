Wavestone Sa : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of October 2018 its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 31,671,866 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

