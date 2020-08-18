Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 18/08 09:30:06
87.5 EUR   +2.94%
09:06La coupure aoûtienne a du plomb dans l'aile
08:57Les valeurs à suivre mardi 18 août 2020 à Paris -
AO
08:53WENDEL : IHS envisage une introduction en bourse aux États-Unis.
AO
WENDEL : Information about IHS - Towers IHS Towers Exploring a Potential Registered IPO in the US

18/08/2020 | 08:00

Information about IHS Towers

IHS Towers Exploring a Potential Registered IPO in the US

IHS Holding Limited (“IHS Towers” or “IHS”) announced on August 14, 2020, in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that it is exploring a potential registered initial public offering in the United States. IHS Towers also indicated that:

  • the timing, number of shares to be offered and price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined;
  • any proposed offering would commence after the completion of a customary U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission review process of a registration statement relating to the proposed offering and subject to market and other conditions.

Additional information regarding IHS, in particular recent company presentations, are available on https://www.ihstowers.com/
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: IHS may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of IHS Towers’ control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. IHS Towers undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

Pièce jointe

Données financières
CA 2020 8 046 M 9 568 M -
Résultat net 2020 174 M 206 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 794 M 5 701 M -
PER 2020 23,7x
Rendement 2020 3,57%
Capitalisation 3 722 M 4 416 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,06x
VE / CA 2021 1,02x
Nbr Employés 130 621
Flottant 58,0%
Graphique WENDEL
Durée : Période :
Wendel : Graphique analyse technique Wendel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 98,55 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,53%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Edouard de l'Espée Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WENDEL-28.27%4 416
CINTAS CORPORATION19.29%32 751
TELEPERFORMANCE20.52%18 052
UNITED RENTALS7.38%12 926
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC18.32%12 816
LG CORP.16.53%12 654
