Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
Wendel : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. FY 2019 Results Bondholder Call

27/03/2020 | 00:08

26 March 2020: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. (the 'Issuer') hereby announces that a conference call for the holders of the Notes to discuss the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the 'FY 2019 Results') will take place on Wednesday 8 April 2020, at 2pm London time.

The FY 2019 Results will be published, as well as the results presentation to be discussed during the above-mentioned conference call, on the IHS Towers website on or around Tuesday 7 April 2020.

The conference call dial-in numbers are +44 20 3936 2999 or +1 646 664 1960. The call passcode is 451415.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

La Sté Wendel SE a publié ce contenu, le 26 mars 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 mars 2020 23:07:05 UTC.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2020 8 701 M
EBIT 2020 1 191 M
Résultat net 2020 297 M
Dette 2020 6 624 M
Rendement 2020 3,91%
PER 2020 34,6x
PER 2021 30,0x
VE / CA2020 1,16x
VE / CA2021 0,94x
Capitalisation 3 480 M
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,94  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 79,50  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 111%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,81%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Edouard de l'Espée Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WENDEL-35.74%3 612
CINTAS CORPORATION-28.52%20 007
TELEPERFORMANCE-26.82%10 121
EDENRED-17.94%9 953
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-20.39%8 844
LG CORP.11.18%8 300
