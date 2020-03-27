Wendel : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. FY 2019 Results Bondholder Call

26 March 2020: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. (the 'Issuer') hereby announces that a conference call for the holders of the Notes to discuss the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the 'FY 2019 Results') will take place on Wednesday 8 April 2020, at 2pm London time.

The FY 2019 Results will be published, as well as the results presentation to be discussed during the above-mentioned conference call, on the IHS Towers website on or around Tuesday 7 April 2020.

The conference call dial-in numbers are +44 20 3936 2999 or +1 646 664 1960. The call passcode is 451415.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com