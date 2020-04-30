Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WisdomTree Carbon ETC    CARB   JE00B3CG6315

WISDOMTREE CARBON ETC

(CARB)
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture London Stock Exchange - 02/06
15.14 EUR   +5.24%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE OIL SECURITIES LIMITED
WisdomTree Carbon (CARB) is designed to enable investors to gain a total return exposure to movements in the price of ICE Futures' European Carbon emissions allowance futures contracts ('ICE ECX CFI EUA futures contracts') plus a collateral yield. The exposure is obtained through fully funded uncollateralised swaps with Shell Trading Switzerland AG, a member of the Royal Dutch Shell Group. CARB is an exchange traded commodity ('ETC'). Its securities can be created and redeemed on demand by authorised participants and traded on exchange just like shares in a company.
Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Carbon ETC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -11.16% +16.15% -6.63% -10.68% -12.16% +290.13% -19.06%
Catégorie -0.61% 1.84% 16.67% 18.3% 37.41% -12.13% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Matières Premières - Autres
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Swiss Asia SCA SICAV SIF Rare Metals A16.54%26.97%NC0 M EUR
Wine Source-5.19%-0.13%NC0 M EUR
WisdomTree Carbon ETC-11.16%290.13%NC8 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited
Date de création 30-10-2008

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 30-10-2008
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-10-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Collateralized Debt Instrument
Catégorie Morningstar Matières Premières - Autres
Zone d'investissement Global
Place de cotation Global
Benchmark ECX CFI EUA Futures TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 8 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young (Channel Islands)
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 41.94%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.32
Performance moyenne 3 ans 290.13%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group