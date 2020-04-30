Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE OIL SECURITIES LIMITED WisdomTree Carbon (CARB) is designed to enable investors to gain a total return exposure to movements in the price of ICE Futures' European Carbon emissions allowance futures contracts ('ICE ECX CFI EUA futures contracts') plus a collateral yield. The exposure is obtained through fully funded uncollateralised swaps with Shell Trading Switzerland AG, a member of the Royal Dutch Shell Group. CARB is an exchange traded commodity ('ETC'). Its securities can be created and redeemed on demand by authorised participants and traded on exchange just like shares in a company. Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Carbon ETC Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -11.16% +16.15% -6.63% -10.68% -12.16% +290.13% -19.06% Catégorie -0.61% 1.84% 16.67% 18.3% 37.41% -12.13% - Autres fonds de la catégorie: Matières Premières - Autres Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Swiss Asia SCA SICAV SIF Rare Metals A 16.54% 26.97% NC 0 M EUR Wine Source -5.19% -0.13% NC 0 M EUR WisdomTree Carbon ETC -11.16% 290.13% NC 8 M EUR







Gestion Société de gestion WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited Date de création 30-10-2008

Gérant Depuis Not Disclosed 30-10-2008 Description PEA

NON PEA PME

NON Date de création 30-10-2008 Devise EUR Structure Juridique Collateralized Debt Instrument Catégorie Morningstar Matières Premières - Autres Zone d'investissement Global Place de cotation Global Benchmark ECX CFI EUA Futures TR EUR 100%

Actifs nets de la part 8 M EUR au 30-04-2020 Fréquence des VL Quotidienne Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young (Channel Islands) Volatilité au 30-04-2020 Ecart-type 3 ans 41.94% Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.32 Performance moyenne 3 ans 290.13%