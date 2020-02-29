Connexion
WisdomTree Short GBP Long EUR 5x Dl    GBE5   JE00BMM1X270

WISDOMTREE SHORT GBP LONG EUR 5X DL

(GBE5)
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. - 18/03
38.37 EUR   +3.85%
Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED
ETFS 5x Short GBP Long EUR (GBE5) is designed to provide investors with a 'leveraged short' exposure to Pounds Sterling ('GBP') relative to Euro ('EUR') by tracking the MSFX 5x Short British Pound/Euro Index (TR) (the 'Index'), which aims to reflect five times the performance of a position in forward contracts which are rolled on a daily basis. GBE5 is an exchange traded currency ('ETC'). Its securities can be created and redeemed on demand by authorised participants and traded on exchange just like shares in a company. The ETC obtains exposure to the Index by entering into unfunded swaps with a counterparty. There is no upfront cash payment by the Issuer to the counterparty when an unfunded swap is created. However, daily cash payments are made between the Issuer and the counterparty to reflect the movements in the value of the Index.
Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Short GBP Long EUR 5x Dl
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +42.23% +60.76% +38.43% +8.55% +18.73% -16.84% -21.08%
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
Date de création 24-09-2014
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 24-09-2014
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Collateralized Debt Instrument
Catégorie Morningstar Autres
Place de cotation
Benchmark MSFX 5X Short British Pound/Euro TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 0 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Volatilité au 29-02-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 29.03%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.32
Performance moyenne 3 ans -16.84%
