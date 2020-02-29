ETFS 5x Short GBP Long EUR (GBE5) is designed to provide investors with a 'leveraged short' exposure to Pounds Sterling ('GBP') relative to Euro ('EUR') by tracking the MSFX 5x Short British Pound/Euro Index (TR) (the 'Index'), which aims to reflect five times the performance of a position in forward contracts which are rolled on a daily basis. GBE5 is an exchange traded currency ('ETC'). Its securities can be created and redeemed on demand by authorised participants and traded on exchange just like shares in a company. The ETC obtains exposure to the Index by entering into unfunded swaps with a counterparty. There is no upfront cash payment by the Issuer to the counterparty when an unfunded swap is created. However, daily cash payments are made between the Issuer and the counterparty to reflect the movements in the value of the Index.