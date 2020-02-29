|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED
ETFS 5x Short GBP Long EUR (GBE5) is designed to provide investors with a 'leveraged short' exposure to Pounds Sterling ('GBP') relative to Euro ('EUR') by tracking the MSFX 5x Short British Pound/Euro Index (TR) (the 'Index'), which aims to reflect five times the performance of a position in forward contracts which are rolled on a daily basis. GBE5 is an exchange traded currency ('ETC'). Its securities can be created and redeemed on demand by authorised participants and traded on exchange just like shares in a company. The ETC obtains exposure to the Index by entering into unfunded swaps with a counterparty. There is no upfront cash payment by the Issuer to the counterparty when an unfunded swap is created. However, daily cash payments are made between the Issuer and the counterparty to reflect the movements in the value of the Index.
|
|Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Short GBP Long EUR 5x Dl
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-03-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+42.23%
|+60.76%
|+38.43%
|+8.55%
|+18.73%
|-16.84%
|-21.08%
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|24-09-2014
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
Collateralized Debt Instrument
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Autres
|
Place de cotation
|
|
Benchmark
|MSFX 5X Short British Pound/Euro TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|0 M EUR au 31-01-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|29.03%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.32
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-16.84%