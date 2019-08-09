WPP : Agenda economique du vendredi 9 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 08h45 Emploi salarié / T2 (estimation flash)
- 08h45 Indice de la production industrielle / juin
TOKYO :
- PIB / T2
PEKIN :
- Inflation / juillet
BERLIN :
- 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin
LONDRES :
- 10h30 PIB (1re estimation) / T2
- 10h30 Production industrielle, balance commerciale / juin
WASHINGTON :
- 14h30 Prix à la production / juillet
SOCIÉTÉS :
LONDRES :
- WPP / résultats semestriels
