WPP GROUP

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Rapport  
Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange - 08/08 17:36:05
920.6 GBp   +0.92%
06:00WPP : Agenda economique du vendredi 9 août
RE
08/08Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 31 août
RE
19/07BOURSE DE LONDRES : Londres finit en hausse de 0,21%, tirée par les minières
AW
WPP : Agenda economique du vendredi 9 août

09/08/2019 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **

 PARIS :
 - 08h45 Emploi salarié / T2 (estimation flash)
 - 08h45 Indice de la production industrielle / juin   
 
 TOKYO :
 - PIB / T2
    
 PEKIN :
 - Inflation / juillet
    
 BERLIN :
 - 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin
    
 LONDRES :
 - 10h30 PIB (1re estimation) / T2
 - 10h30 Production industrielle, balance commerciale / juin
    
 WASHINGTON :
 - 14h30 Prix à la production / juillet
    
    
    SOCIÉTÉS :
 LONDRES :
 - WPP         / résultats semestriels
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------    
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT sur les marchés européens                                  
  La BOURSE DE PARIS                                                      
  Les VALEURS DU JOUR à Paris                                        
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

