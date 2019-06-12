Connexion
Xilam Animation

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
Xilam Animation : Première image de la série ‘Chip ‘n' Dale' destinée à la nouvelle plateforme Disney+, produite par Xilam Animation

12/06/2019

'The media giant revealed that it is in production on a non-verbal reboot of Chip 'n' Dale (pictured), set for global release as a Disney+ original. The 39 x seven-minute series will feature the chipmunk brothers living life in a big city. It was developed by Disney's London-based animation team in collaboration with Paris-based Xilam Animation. Now being fully produced by Xilam, Chip 'n' Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol (Oggy and the Cockroaches) and produced by Xilam's chairman and CEO Marc du Pontavice. All aspects of production, including scripting and graphic design, will be handled by Xilam in collaboration with Disney.'

L'article complet sur Kidscreen disponible ici.

La Sté Xilam Animation SA a publié ce contenu, le 12 juin 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le12 juin 2019 17:22:02 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2019 35,3 M
EBIT 2019 11,3 M
Résultat net 2019 8,95 M
Dette 2019 6,90 M
Rendement 2019 -
PER 2019 23,05
PER 2020 15,31
VE / CA 2019 5,71x
VE / CA 2020 4,35x
Capitalisation 195 M
Tendances analyse technique XILAM ANIMATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marc du Pontavice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dorothee Lanchier Chief Operating Officer
François Bardoux Chief Financial Officer
Alix de Maistre Director
Hugues le Bret Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION6.24%201
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)22.18%8 219
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO7.68%6 957
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%6 220
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 721
CHINA FILM CO LTD6.84%4 020
