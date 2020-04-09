Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ymagis    MAGIS   FR0011471291

YMAGIS

(MAGIS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

YMAGIS : Report de l'arrêté des résultats annuels 2019 Recherche de financement pour faire face à la crise du COVID19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
09/04/2020 | 08:30

Press release
Paris (France) – 9 April 2020, 8:30 am

Ymagis Group Delays Full-Year 2019 Earnings Announcement, Seeks Financing to Face Covid-19 Crisis

Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME), the European specialist in digital technologies for the film industry, today announced the reporting of its full-year 2019 earnings has been delayed pursuant to the provisions of Ordinance n°2020-318 from 25 March 2020.

Its Board of Directors will now convene on 28 May 2020 to approve the financial statements. Ymagis Group’s first quarter 2020 revenue will be published at the same time.

This postponement is due to the exceptional circumstances of the current global health crisis and confinement, which affect, to varying degrees, each of the Group's entities. Due to this unprecedented situation, Ymagis is faced with the difficulty of gathering information from all countries and is therefore obligated to delay the review and approval of its annual financial statements in order to guarantee their accuracy and reliability.

As a result of these postponements, the general shareholders’ meeting will also be delayed. Ymagis will keep the market informed of the new scheduled date as soon as possible.

In addition, Ymagis indicates that the current Covid-19 crisis, which has led to the closure of nearly all cinemas in the countries in which the Group operates, will cause a significant drop in the Group’s revenue over several months. For the periods of confinement, the decrease in revenue is estimated at around 85%.

In these exceptional circumstances, Ymagis Group is making use of all mechanisms put in place by the local governments in the various countries in which it operates, consisting of short-time working schemes and specific funding when available to the Group, for the most part. Despite these measures, which are beginning to produce results, the Group believes that its continued operations will require the implementation of additional financing per the measures introduced by the French government. However, as to date no banking or financial institution has responded favorably to the Group's requests for financing, it has now decided to call upon government bodies. Due to the uncertainty of the current context, Ymagis’ management has requested the suspension of trading of its stock until further notice.

At this time, the Group remains unable to determine the overall impact of this health crisis on the entire financial year and will continue to keep the market informed of significant developments as soon as new elements of significance can be announced.

Next press release: 28 May 2020 – Full-Year 2019 Earnings and Q1 2020 Revenue

ABOUT YMAGIS GROUP
Ymagis is a European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. Founded in 2007, the Group is headquartered in Paris and has offices in 22 countries with 750 employees. Our core business is structured around four main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC), Eclair (content services: postproduction, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation), Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for finance solutions and other activities (Virtual Reality). For more information, please visit www.ymagis.com

 

 

YMAGIS is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable indices. 		 

YMAGIS GROUP
Jean Mizrahi, CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 75 44 88 88
investisseurs@ymagis.com

 

CALYPTUS
Mathieu Calleux
ymagis@calyptus.net
Tel.: + 33 (0)1 53 65 68 62

Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur YMAGIS
09:05BOURSE DE PARIS : Dernière séance avant la coupure de Pâques
08:58Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris Jeudi 9 avril 2020
AO
08:53YMAGIS : reporte la publication de ses résultats annuels 2019
AO
08:51EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Air France KLM, Sodexo, Renault, Airbus, Genfit, Seb,..
08:30YMAGIS : Report de l'arrêté des résultats annuels 2019 Recherche de financement ..
GL
30/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, Peugeot, Sanofi, Air France, Altice, Spie, Ceco..
30/03L'économie toujours à l'épreuve du Covid-19
30/03YMAGIS : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
27/03YMAGIS : Mise en œuvre de la restructuration financière et point sur l'imp..
PU
27/03Les valeurs à suivre lundi à la Bourse de Paris Lundi 30 mars 2020
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur YMAGIS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 -10,8 M
Résultat net 2019 -13,6 M
Dette 2019 33,7 M
Rendement 2019 -
PER 2019 -0,46x
PER 2020 -0,85x
VE / CA2019 0,25x
VE / CA2020 0,29x
Capitalisation 6,31 M
Graphique YMAGIS
Durée : Période :
Ymagis : Graphique analyse technique Ymagis | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique YMAGIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,20  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,80  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 176%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 176%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 176%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Marc Mizrahi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Jacheet Chief Financial Officer
Pierre H. Rion Director
Eric Bauche Director
Claire Deléris Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
YMAGIS-55.67%7
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-7.08%135 252
ACCENTURE-18.45%109 397
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.00%105 978
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.81%84 235
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.67%59 811
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group