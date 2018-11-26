Zccm Investments Holdings : ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC Acquires additional 50% Shares in Kariba Minerals Limited

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 23 November 2018

MARKET UPDATE

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC Acquires additional 50% Shares in Kariba Minerals Limited

On 7th November 2018, ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) acquired an additional 50% shareholding in Kariba Minerals Limited (KML) which is Zambia's largest Amethyst mine. This acquisition means that ZCCM-IH now owns 100% shares in KML. The shares were acquired from Gemfields Limited at a total consideration of US$2,500,000. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Going forward, ZCCM-IH will implement a robust strategic plan aimed at improving production, processing and marketing activities in order to increase profitability of the mine.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Friday, 23nd November 2018

