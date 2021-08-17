17.08.2021 Support et services client Contract Customer Service Rep CDD Ontario, Canada

As a forward-looking company, Safran Landing Systems massively invests in Research & Development. Carbon brakes, titanium parts, composite materials, additive manufacturing, more electric systems, new surface treatments, external and internal partnerships and digital transformation are all the result of this permanent innovation effort, which enables the company to develop new products that are ever more cost-efficient, better for the environment, lighter, stronger and quieter.
