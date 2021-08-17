Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actualités
  3. Sociétés
Actualités : Toute l'info
Toute l'infoNos articlesSociétésMarchésEconomie & ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'actualité
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

17.08.2021 Support et services client Contract Customer Service Rep CDD Ontario, Canada

17/08/2021 | 17:14
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a forward-looking company, Safran Landing Systems massively invests in Research & Development. Carbon brakes, titanium parts, composite materials, additive manufacturing, more electric systems, new surface treatments, external and internal partnerships and digital transformation are all the result of this permanent innovation effort, which enables the company to develop new products that are ever more cost-efficient, better for the environment, lighter, stronger and quieter.

Disclaimer

Messier-Bugatti-Dowty SA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
18:44L'Europe finit dans le désordre, Wall St recule après les ventes au détail
RE
18:44TECHNICOLOR : Connected Home fait équipe avec Vodafone pour déployer des répéteurs Super Wi-Fi 6 avec Alexa intégrée
PU
18:43DEUTSCHE POST AG : Jefferies optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
18:41Les prix du gaz atteignent des records en Europe, exportations russes amoindries
AW
18:36L'ombre du variant Delta s'étend sur l'économie américaine
AW
18:3417/08/2021 &NDASH; IT LINK : + 23,5% de croissance organique du chiffre d'affaires au S1 2021
PU
18:31LUFTHANSA : lâche plus de 1%, pénalisé par une analyse
CF
18:30IT LINK : + 23,5% de croissance organique du chiffre d'affaires au S1 2021
GL
18:29ABIVAX : le Japon autorise la conduite d'une étude sur la RCH
CF
18:18Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 18 août 2021
AO
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Lagardère, ADP, Tesla, Tencent, Roblox, T-Mobile US, Atari...
2AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Rémy Cointreau, Varta, Idorsia, SMA Solar, Comet, ABN Amro, Vifor...
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINE: nouveau durcissement en vue dans la tech, le secteur plonge en Bourse
4WTI : Les marchés boursiers craignent un arrêt de la reprise économique
5BHP GROUP PLC : L'Europe dans le rouge, l'aversion au risque toujours présente

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT