Agenda FRANCE & INTERNATIONAL À 7 JOURS

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
LUNDI 24 MAI
Marchés fermés en Allemagne (Pentecôte)
MARDI 25 MAI
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
BERLIN - 08h00 PIB détaillé / T1
- 10h00 Indice Ifo du climat des affaires / mai
MERCREDI 26 MAI
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
PARIS - 08h45 Enquêtes Insee sur le climat des affaires / mai
SOCIÉTÉS
LONDRES - Marks & Spencer / Résultats annuels
NEW YORK - Nvidia / Résultats du T1
JEUDI 27 MAI
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
WASHINGTON - 14h30 PIB (2e estimation) / T1
- 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 22 mai
VENDREDI 28 MAI
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
PARIS - 08h45 Inflation (1re estimation) / mai
- 08h45 Consommation des ménages / avril
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Revenus et dépenses des ménages / avril
- 16h00 Indice de confiance du Michigan (définitif) / mai
(Rédaction de Paris)