Agenda FRANCE & INTERNATIONAL À 7 JOURS

24/05/2021 | 17:15
** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **

MARDI 25 MAI

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

BERLIN - 08h00 PIB détaillé / T1

- 10h00 Indice Ifo du climat des affaires / mai

MERCREDI 26 MAI

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

PARIS - 08h45 Enquêtes Insee sur le climat des affaires / mai

SOCIÉTÉS

LONDRES - Marks & Spencer / Résultats annuels

NEW YORK - Nvidia / Résultats du T1

JEUDI 27 MAI

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

WASHINGTON - 14h30 PIB (2e estimation) / T1

- 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 22 mai

VENDREDI 28 MAI

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

PARIS - PIB (définitif) / T1

- 08h45 Inflation (1re estimation) / mai

- 08h45 Consommation des ménages / avril

WASHINGTON - 14h30 Revenus et dépenses des ménages / avril

- 16h00 Indice de confiance du Michigan (définitif) / mai

LUNDI 31 MAI

Marchés fermés au Royaume-Uni (Spring Bank Holiday) et aux Etats-Unis (Memorial Day)

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

PEKIN - Indices PMI officiels / mai

PARIS - 08h45 PIB définitif / T1

FRANCFORT - 10h00 Masse monétaire, crédit au privé en zone euro / avril

BERLIN - 14h00 Inflation (1re estimation) / mai

(Rédaction de Paris)


© Reuters 2021
ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT