Agenda FRANCE & INTERNATIONAL À 7 JOURS

09/08/2021 | 06:00
** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2)

LUNDI 9 AOÛT

Marchés fermés au Japon

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

BERLIN - 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin

MARDI 10 AOÛT

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

BERLIN - 11h00 Indice ZEW du sentiment des investisseurs / août

SOCIÉTÉS

FRANCFORT - Porsche Holding / Résultats du T2

MERCREDI 11 AOÛT

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

BERLIN - 08h00 Inflation (définitif) / juillet

WASHINGTON - 14h30 Prix à la consommation / juillet

SOCIÉTÉS

FRANCFORT - E-ON / résultats du S1

- Thyssenkrupp / résultats des neuf premiers mois

JEUDI 12 AOÛT

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

BRUXELLES - 11h00 Production industrielle en zone euro / juin

WASHINGTON - 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 7 août

- 14h30 Prix à la production / juillet

SOCIÉTÉS

FRANCFORT - Henkel / Résultats du S1

LONDRES - TUI / Résultats du T3

VENDREDI 13 AOÛT

INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES

PARIS - 07h30 Taux de chômage au sens du BIT / T2

- 08h45 Inflation (définitif) / juillet

WASHINGTON - 16h00 Indice de confiance du Michigga (1re estim.) / août (Rédaction de Paris)


