Agenda FRANCE & INTERNATIONAL À 7 JOURS

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2)
LUNDI 9 AOÛT
Marchés fermés au Japon
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
BERLIN - 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin
MARDI 10 AOÛT
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
BERLIN - 11h00 Indice ZEW du sentiment des investisseurs / août
SOCIÉTÉS
FRANCFORT - Porsche Holding / Résultats du T2
MERCREDI 11 AOÛT
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
BERLIN - 08h00 Inflation (définitif) / juillet
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Prix à la consommation / juillet
SOCIÉTÉS
FRANCFORT - E-ON / résultats du S1
- Thyssenkrupp / résultats des neuf premiers mois
JEUDI 12 AOÛT
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
BRUXELLES - 11h00 Production industrielle en zone euro / juin
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 7 août
- 14h30 Prix à la production / juillet
SOCIÉTÉS
FRANCFORT - Henkel / Résultats du S1
LONDRES - TUI / Résultats du T3
VENDREDI 13 AOÛT
INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES
PARIS - 07h30 Taux de chômage au sens du BIT / T2
- 08h45 Inflation (définitif) / juillet
WASHINGTON - 16h00 Indice de confiance du Michigga (1re estim.) / août
