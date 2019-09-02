Agenda economique du lundi 2 septembre

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
Marchés fermés aux Etats-Unis (Labor Day)
PARIS :
- 09h50 Indice PMI manufacturier / août
TOKYO :
- Indice PMI Markit manufacturier définitif / août
PEKIN :
- Indice PMI Caixin-Markit manufacturier définitif / août
BERLIN :
- 09h55 Indice PMI Markit manufacturier définitif / août
LONDRES :
- 10h00 Indice PMI Markit manufacturier définitif zone euro / août
- 10h30 Indice PMI Markit manufacturier / août
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
