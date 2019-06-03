Agenda economique du lundi 3 juin

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 09h50 Indice PMI manufacturier / mai
PEKIN :
- Indice PMI Caixin-Markit manufacturier / mai (définitif)
BERLIN :
- 09h55 Indice PMI Markit manufacturier / mai (définitif)
LONDRES :
- 10h00 Indice PMI Markit manufacturier en zone euro / mai (définitif)
- 10h30 Indice PMI Markit manufacturier / mai
WASHINGTON :
- 16h00 Indice ISM manufacturier / mai
- 16h00 Dépenses de construction / avril
------------------------------------------------------------------------
