Agenda economique du mardi 16 octobre

PEKIN :
- Inflation / septembre
LONDRES :
- 10h30 Demandeurs d'emploi, taux de chômage, salaires / août
FRANCFORT :
- 11h00 Indice ZEW du sentiment des investisseurs / octobre
BRUXELLES :
- 11h00 Balance commerciale de la zone euro / août
WASHINGTON :
- 15h15 Production industrielle / septembre
- 16h00 Indice immobilier NAHB / octobre
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
- Neoen / annonce attendue du prix d'introduction en Bourse sur Euronext Paris
- Haulotte / CA du T3 (après Bourse)
- GL Events / CA du T3 (après Bourse)
SYDNEY :
- Rio Tinto / point trimestriel sur la production
NEW YORK :
Avant Bourse :
- Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley / résultats du T3
- Johnson & Johnson / résultats du T3
Après Bourse :
- IBM / résultats du T3
- Netflix / résultats du T3
