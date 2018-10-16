Agenda economique du mardi 16 octobre

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) ** PEKIN : - Inflation / septembre LONDRES : - 10h30 Demandeurs d'emploi, taux de chômage, salaires / août FRANCFORT : - 11h00 Indice ZEW du sentiment des investisseurs / octobre BRUXELLES : - 11h00 Balance commerciale de la zone euro / août WASHINGTON : - 15h15 Production industrielle / septembre - 16h00 Indice immobilier NAHB / octobre SOCIÉTÉS : PARIS : - Neoen / annonce attendue du prix d'introduction en Bourse sur Euronext Paris - Haulotte / CA du T3 (après Bourse) - GL Events / CA du T3 (après Bourse) SYDNEY : - Rio Tinto / point trimestriel sur la production NEW YORK : Avant Bourse : - Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley / résultats du T3 - Johnson & Johnson / résultats du T3 Après Bourse : - IBM / résultats du T3 - Netflix / résultats du T3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Les informations économiques et financières en français LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE LES VALEURS DU JOUR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

