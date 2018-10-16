Connexion
Agenda economique du mardi 16 octobre

16/10/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
 
    
 PEKIN :     
 - Inflation / septembre
    
 LONDRES :   
 - 10h30 Demandeurs d'emploi, taux de chômage, salaires / août
    
 FRANCFORT : 
 - 11h00 Indice ZEW du sentiment des investisseurs / octobre
    
 BRUXELLES : 
 - 11h00 Balance commerciale de la zone euro / août
    
 WASHINGTON :
 - 15h15 Production industrielle / septembre
 - 16h00 Indice immobilier NAHB / octobre
       
    
         SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
 - Neoen / annonce attendue du prix d'introduction en Bourse sur Euronext Paris
            
 - Haulotte           / CA du T3 (après Bourse) 
 - GL Events           / CA du T3 (après Bourse)
        
 SYDNEY :    
 - Rio Tinto         / point trimestriel sur la production
    
 NEW YORK :  
    Avant Bourse :
 - Goldman Sachs       , Morgan Stanley        / résultats du T3 
 - Johnson & Johnson         / résultats du T3 
    Après Bourse :
 - IBM         / résultats du T3 
 - Netflix          / résultats du T3  
 
