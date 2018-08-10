Agenda economique du vendredi 10 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 08h45 Indice de la production industrielle / juin
- 08h45 Emploi salarié / T2 (estimation flash)
TOKYO : - PIB / T2
LONDRES :
- 10h30 PIB / T2 (1ère estimation)
- 10h30 Production industrielle / juin
- 10h30 Balance commerciale / juin
WASHINGTON :
- 14h30 Prix à la consommation / juillet
- 20h00 Budget fédéral / juillet
