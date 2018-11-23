Connexion
Agenda economique du vendredi 23 novembre

23/11/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+1) **
    
    
    Marchés fermés au Japon
    Fermeture des marchés anticipée à 19h00 aux Etats-Unis
    
 PARIS :
 - 09h15 Indices PMI flash manufacturier et services / novembre 
      
 BERLIN : 
 - 08h00 PIB / T3 (détaillé)
 - 09h30 Indices PMI Markit flash / novembre
    
 LONDRES :
 - 10h00 Indices PMI Markit flash de la zone euro / novembre
    
 BRUXELLES :
 - Conseil européen extraordinaire sur le Brexit
    
    
               SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
 - Salon Actionaria https://bit.ly/2PK8ieh 
    
 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

