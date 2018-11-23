Agenda economique du vendredi 23 novembre

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+1) ** Marchés fermés au Japon Fermeture des marchés anticipée à 19h00 aux Etats-Unis PARIS : - 09h15 Indices PMI flash manufacturier et services / novembre BERLIN : - 08h00 PIB / T3 (détaillé) - 09h30 Indices PMI Markit flash / novembre LONDRES : - 10h00 Indices PMI Markit flash de la zone euro / novembre BRUXELLES : - Conseil européen extraordinaire sur le Brexit SOCIÉTÉS : PARIS : - Salon Actionaria https://bit.ly/2PK8ieh ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Les informations économiques et financières en français LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE LES VALEURS DU JOUR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris