Agenda economique du vendredi 23 novembre

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+1) **
Marchés fermés au Japon
Fermeture des marchés anticipée à 19h00 aux Etats-Unis
PARIS :
- 09h15 Indices PMI flash manufacturier et services / novembre
BERLIN :
- 08h00 PIB / T3 (détaillé)
- 09h30 Indices PMI Markit flash / novembre
LONDRES :
- 10h00 Indices PMI Markit flash de la zone euro / novembre
BRUXELLES :
- Conseil européen extraordinaire sur le Brexit
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
- Salon Actionaria https://bit.ly/2PK8ieh
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Les informations économiques et financières en français
LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS
La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE
LES VALEURS DU JOUR
LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris