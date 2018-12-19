Alcoa Corporation : annonce une réduction de capacité additionnelle à l'Aluminerie de Bécancour au Canada

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE : AA) a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'elle commencera
immédiatement à réduire de moitié les opérations de l'unique série de
cuves en exploitation à l'Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc. (ABI) au Québec,
Canada.
L'Aluminerie de Bécancour, propriété d'Alcoa (74,95 %) et de Rio Tinto
Alcan Inc. (25,05 %), a une capacité nominale de 413 000 tonnes
métriques par année partagée à travers trois séries de cuves. Deux
séries de cuves ont été arrêtées le 11 janvier 2018, après que les
membres du syndicat aient refusé l’offre proposée.
Depuis le début du lock-out, les employés cadre d'ABI ont exploité une
série de cuves, effectué des travaux d'entretien, restauré la stabilité
dans l’usine et amélioré la qualité du métal produit. Compte tenu des
récents départs d’employés cadre, une réduction de production est
nécessaire, afin d'assurer la sécurité du personnel et l'entretien des
équipements. Les employés cadre actifs continueront de veiller à ce que
l’aluminerie soit prête pour un éventuel redémarrage.
La série qui sera partiellement réduite détient une capacité nominale de
138 000 tonnes métriques par année, dont 103 000 tonnes métriques
représentent la participation d'Alcoa Corporation. Cette réduction
partielle devrait être finalisée d'ici vendredi, le 21 décembre 2018.
Après de longues négociations cette année, la direction d’ABI et la
partie syndicale n'ont pas encore trouvé d'accord sur les conditions
clés pour améliorer la productivité et la profitabilité de l’usine. La
direction d’ABI reste déterminée à parvenir à un accord négocié avec la
partie syndicale.
