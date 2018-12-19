Connexion
Alcoa Corporation : annonce une réduction de capacité additionnelle à l'Aluminerie de Bécancour au Canada

19/12/2018 | 14:33

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE : AA) a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'elle commencera immédiatement à réduire de moitié les opérations de l'unique série de cuves en exploitation à l'Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc. (ABI) au Québec, Canada.

L'Aluminerie de Bécancour, propriété d'Alcoa (74,95 %) et de Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (25,05 %), a une capacité nominale de 413 000 tonnes métriques par année partagée à travers trois séries de cuves. Deux séries de cuves ont été arrêtées le 11 janvier 2018, après que les membres du syndicat aient refusé l’offre proposée.

Depuis le début du lock-out, les employés cadre d'ABI ont exploité une série de cuves, effectué des travaux d'entretien, restauré la stabilité dans l’usine et amélioré la qualité du métal produit. Compte tenu des récents départs d’employés cadre, une réduction de production est nécessaire, afin d'assurer la sécurité du personnel et l'entretien des équipements. Les employés cadre actifs continueront de veiller à ce que l’aluminerie soit prête pour un éventuel redémarrage.

La série qui sera partiellement réduite détient une capacité nominale de 138 000 tonnes métriques par année, dont 103 000 tonnes métriques représentent la participation d'Alcoa Corporation. Cette réduction partielle devrait être finalisée d'ici vendredi, le 21 décembre 2018.

Après de longues négociations cette année, la direction d’ABI et la partie syndicale n'ont pas encore trouvé d'accord sur les conditions clés pour améliorer la productivité et la profitabilité de l’usine. La direction d’ABI reste déterminée à parvenir à un accord négocié avec la partie syndicale.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2018
ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
