AllianzGI recrute Shao Ping Guan au poste de responsable des actions chinoises
Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI), l'un des principaux gestionnaires d'investissements actifs, a annoncé la nomination de Shao Ping Guan au poste de responsable des actions chinoises à compter du 1er juillet 2023. Basé à Hong Kong, Shao Ping rendra compte à Raymond Chan, directeur des investissements actions, Asie-Pacifique. Shao-Ping Guan rejoint AllianzGI après avoir travaillé chez Goldman Sachs Asset Management depuis 2007 et dirigé l'équipe China Equity depuis 2017.
Avant de rejoindre GSAM en 2007, Shao-Ping Guan a occupé différents postes chez UBS Asset Management, Crédit Agricole Asset Management, AXA Asset Management et OUB Asset Management.