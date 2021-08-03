Arkema : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 26 juillet au 30 juillet 2021

Regulatory News:
Conformément à la réglementation applicable, Arkema (Paris:AKE) déclare avoir effectué les opérations d'achat d'actions suivantes dans les conditions de l'article 5 §2 du règlement (UE) n°596/2014, entre le 26 juillet et le 30 juillet 2021
|
Nom de l'émetteur
|
Code identifiant de
l'émetteur
|
Jour de la
transaction
|
Code identifiant de
l'instrument financier
|
Volume total
journalier (en
nombre de titres)
|
Prix pondéré
moyen journalier
d'acquisition
|
Code identifiant
marché
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
26/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
10297
|
103,2233
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
26/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
3424
|
103,2029
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
26/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
1358
|
103,2528
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
26/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
1221
|
103,2711
|
AQUIS
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
27/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
22 843
|
102,7999
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
27/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
4500
|
102,8433
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
27/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
2457
|
102,8591
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
27/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
1500
|
102,8612
|
AQUIS
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
10 949
|
103,0971
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
4000
|
103,0967
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
2500
|
103,0955
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/07/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
1200
|
103,1115
|
AQUIS
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
66 249
|
102,9949
|
Les informations détaillées peuvent être consultées sur le site internet du groupe Arkema :
https://www.arkema.com/fr/investisseurs/action-arkema/rachats-dactions/2021/
