Arkema : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 26 juillet au 30 juillet 2021

03/08/2021 | 10:55
Regulatory News:

Conformément à la réglementation applicable, Arkema (Paris:AKE) déclare avoir effectué les opérations d'achat d'actions suivantes dans les conditions de l'article 5 §2 du règlement (UE) n°596/2014, entre le 26 juillet et le 30 juillet 2021

Nom de l'émetteur

Code identifiant de
l'émetteur

Jour de la
transaction

Code identifiant de
l'instrument financier

Volume total
journalier (en
nombre de titres)

Prix pondéré
moyen journalier
d'acquisition

Code identifiant
marché

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

26/07/2021

FR0010313833

10297

103,2233

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

26/07/2021

FR0010313833

3424

103,2029

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

26/07/2021

FR0010313833

1358

103,2528

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

26/07/2021

FR0010313833

1221

103,2711

AQUIS

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

27/07/2021

FR0010313833

22 843

102,7999

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

27/07/2021

FR0010313833

4500

102,8433

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

27/07/2021

FR0010313833

2457

102,8591

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

27/07/2021

FR0010313833

1500

102,8612

AQUIS

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/07/2021

FR0010313833

10 949

103,0971

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/07/2021

FR0010313833

4000

103,0967

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/07/2021

FR0010313833

2500

103,0955

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/07/2021

FR0010313833

1200

103,1115

AQUIS

 

 

 

TOTAL

66 249

102,9949

 

Les informations détaillées peuvent être consultées sur le site internet du groupe Arkema :
https://www.arkema.com/fr/investisseurs/action-arkema/rachats-dactions/2021/


© Business Wire 2021
