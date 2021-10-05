Connexion
Arkema : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 27 septembre au 01 octobre 2021

Regulatory News:

Conformément à la réglementation applicable, Arkema (Paris:AKE) déclare avoir effectué les opérations d'achat d'actions suivantes dans les conditions de l'article 5 §2 du règlement (UE) n°596/2014, entre le 27 septembre et le 01 octobre 2021

Nom de l'émetteur

Code identifiant de
l'émetteur

Jour de la transaction

Code identifiant de
l'instrument financier

Volume total journalier
(en nombre de titres)

Prix pondéré moyen
journalier d'acquisition

Code identifiant
marché

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

27/09/2021

FR0010313833

10643

114,8063

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/09/2021

FR0010313833

5 917

113,8741

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/09/2021

FR0010313833

11000

113,9168

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

28/09/2021

FR0010313833

3000

113,9078

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

29/09/2021

FR0010313833

10 000

114,8693

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/09/2021

FR0010313833

14 412

114,5685

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/09/2021

FR0010313833

8 059

114,6301

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/09/2021

FR0010313833

2 504

114,7826

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/09/2021

FR0010313833

2 500

114,8962

AQEU

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/10/2021

FR0010313833

28 847

113,2127

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/10/2021

FR0010313833

14 153

113,2433

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/10/2021

FR0010313833

5 000

113,2855

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/10/2021

FR0010313833

2 000

113,0262

AQEU

 

 

 

TOTAL

118 035

113,9481

Les informations détaillées peuvent être consultées sur le site internet du groupe Arkema : https://www.arkema.com/fr/investisseurs/action-arkema/rachats-dactions/2021/


© Business Wire 2021
