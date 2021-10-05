Arkema : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 27 septembre au 01 octobre 2021

Regulatory News:
Conformément à la réglementation applicable, Arkema (Paris:AKE) déclare avoir effectué les opérations d'achat d'actions suivantes dans les conditions de l'article 5 §2 du règlement (UE) n°596/2014, entre le 27 septembre et le 01 octobre 2021
|
Nom de l'émetteur
|
Code identifiant de
l'émetteur
|
Jour de la transaction
|
Code identifiant de
l'instrument financier
|
Volume total journalier
(en nombre de titres)
|
Prix pondéré moyen
journalier d'acquisition
|
Code identifiant
marché
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
27/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
10643
|
114,8063
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
5 917
|
113,8741
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
11000
|
113,9168
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
28/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
3000
|
113,9078
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
29/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
10 000
|
114,8693
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
30/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
14 412
|
114,5685
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
30/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
8 059
|
114,6301
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
30/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
2 504
|
114,7826
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
30/09/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
2 500
|
114,8962
|
AQEU
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/10/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
28 847
|
113,2127
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/10/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
14 153
|
113,2433
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/10/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
5 000
|
113,2855
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/10/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
2 000
|
113,0262
|
AQEU
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
118 035
|
113,9481
|
Les informations détaillées peuvent être consultées sur le site internet du groupe Arkema : https://www.arkema.com/fr/investisseurs/action-arkema/rachats-dactions/2021/
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005507/fr/