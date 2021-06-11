|
BIOGEN : JPMorgan a fortement relevé son objectif de cours
Selon une source de marché, JPMorgan a relevé son objectif de cours sur Biogen de 269 à 435 dollars.
© AOF 2021
|
|
|1
|Tout ça pour ça
|2
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Amundi, EssilorLuxottica, Vivendi, Scor, Neoen, Microsoft, Prosus, EA...
|3
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, BioMérieux, Kering, Ubisoft, Logitech, Lonza, Ahold, DiaSorin, WDP...
|4
|Pour Elon Musk, la Model S Plaid "est une véritable bombe"
|5
|NIKKEI 225 : A Tokyo, le Nikkei finit en baisse de 0,03%