BIOGEN : JPMorgan a fortement relevé son objectif de cours

11/06/2021 | 14:49
Selon une source de marché, JPMorgan a relevé son objectif de cours sur Biogen de 269 à 435 dollars.


© AOF 2021
ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT