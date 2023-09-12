La Tech à la rescousse

En attendant d'importantes échéances macroéconomiques, c'est le compartiment technologique américain qui a permis aux marchés occidentaux de démarrer la semaine dans le vert. Un coup de fièvre sur Tesla, une accélération d'Amazon et Meta et un réveil de Microsoft et Apple ont fait le bonheur des indices. Ce matin, l'Asie hésite après une micro-news rassurante sur l'immobilier en Chine.