CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS ACTS AS ARRANGER AND BOOKRUNNER OF A EUR 3 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BOND FOR AIRWELL

Capital Système Investissements acts as arranger and bookrunner of a EUR 3 million convertible bond issue for AIRWELL, a major player in heating and air conditioning distribution.

Geneva, May 12th 2021

Capital Système Investissements announces today that is has successfully completed a private placement of 3 million euros of convertible bonds with qualified European investors. This fundraising, allowed to finance the buyout of Airwell Residential Services its international subsidiary.

CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS, a Swiss financial intermediary specializing in financial support for innovative companies, raised 3 million euros in club deals from professional investors (private banks, family offices, independent asset managers) for the benefit of AIRWELL. This financing was carried out in convertible bond debt with monthly coupon and principal amortization. This structuring allows investors to quickly recover their capital and the interest on their loan, while greatly reducing the financial burden for the company. The bond has an ISIN code which makes it fully transferable.

Laurent Roegel, General Manager of AIRWELL, said about this transaction: « We are extremely satisfied with the help that Capital Système Investissements provided to us in structuring a financial product adapted to the rapid growth of our company. This private debt fundraising was completed in a record time which allowed us to realized our business plan as part of the financing of our growth (+ 25% this year) and the buy-out of our international subsidiary, Airwell Residential Services ».

About Airwell (www.airwell-res.fr)

Expert in the distribution of air conditioning and heating equipment and with 70 years of experience in the residential and tertiary sector, Airwell is a global player in the energy transition. Its 2020 turnover amounts to 40 million euros, 60% of which is exported to 80 countries.

About Capital Système Investissements (www.capitalsysteme.com)

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland by SO-FIT, FINSOM and GSCGI. Specialized in complex financing for rapidly expanding companies, CSI founded in 2001 and based in Geneva, offers to qualified investors investment solutions in private equity and in private debt through club deals.

CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS

Gilles-Emmanuel TRUTAT, Chairman

Email : getrutat@capitalsysteme.com

Tél : +41 22 840 0774 AIRWELL

Laurent ROEGEL, General Manager

Email : lroegel@airwell-res.com

Tél : +33 6 22 85 70 95

