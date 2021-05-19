Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actualités
  3. Sociétés
Actualités : Toute l'info
Toute l'infoSociétésMarchésEconomie & ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'actualité
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

CNSX Markets : 2021-0522 – Name Change - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DIGI)

19/05/2021 | 18:18
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

le 19 mai/May 2021

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. has announced a name change to DigiMax Global Inc.

The symbol will remain the same.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 20, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 19, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

________________________

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour DigiMax Global Inc.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 20 mai/May 2021

Symbol/symbole :

DIGI

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

25382A102

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

CA25382A1021

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

25381L208/CA25381L2084

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 16:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
19:44Les actions de Tesla sont à la traîne alors que le bitcoin plonge à cause de la répression en Chine.
19:44EURO RESSOURCES S A  : - Nomination du Président du conseil d'administration et fixation du dividende
GL
19:44EURO Ressources - Nomination du Président du conseil d'administration et fixation du dividende
GL
19:38INERTAM  : nouvelle phase d'optimisation de la ligne de vitrification des déchets d'amiante
PU
19:34Banque Laurentienne Groupe Financier présentera ses résultats financiers du 2e trimestre 2021 le 2 juin
GL
19:32FREY  : annonce la réouverture complète de ses sites commerciaux en Europe
PU
19:32EUROPLASMA : Inertam : nouvelle phase d'optimisation de la ligne de vitrification des déchets d'amiante
EQ
19:30Le Royaume-Uni lance une étude sur une troisième dose de vaccin
AW
19:11CORONAVIRUS : en terrasse ou au cinéma, la France retrouve un souffle de liberté
AW
19:08Nucléaire-L'UE optimiste sur la conclusion d'un accord avec l'Iran
RE
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, Saint-Gobain, JCDecaux, Kering, Iliad, Adyen,..
2NIKKEI 225 : NIKKEI 225 : Tokyo finit en baisse de 1,28%
3TESLA, INC. : Le bitcoin chute, la Chine durcit sa réglementation
4COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Le bitcoin passe sous les 40 000 dollars et l'éther dégringole.
5Le bitcoin poursuit sa chute

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT